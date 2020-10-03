Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market 2020 – Size Analysis by Growth Trends, Share, Opportunities and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

The “Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

About Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market:

Global Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market: About this marketOur low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter market analysis considers sales from electric scooters and electric motorcycles. Our study also finds the sales of low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the electric scooters segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the launch of high-performance electric scooters will play a significant role in the electric scooters segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter market report looks at factors such as declining cost of Li-ion batteries, continuous improvements in electric motorcycles and scooters, and government subsidies and incentives for electric vehicles. However, high upfront and maintenance complexities of electric two-wheelers, lack of adequate supporting infrastructure for electric vehicles, and demand for EV batteries with improved efficiency may hamper the growth of the low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market:

Market Driver: Declining Cost Of Li-Ion Batteries.

Market Challenge: Lack Of Adequate Supporting Infrastructure For Electric Vehicles.

Market Trend: Emergence Of All-Electric Off-Road Motorcycles

Declining cost of Li-ion batteries

The battery is one of the key contributors to the overall cost of an electric motorcycle or scooter. The cost of Li-ion batteries has been declining over the years owing to the increasing popularity of electric-powered passenger cars and buses. Manufacturers are increasingly preferring efficient and economic Li-ion batteries to enhance vehicle production efficiency. The adoption of low-cost or economic Li-ion batteries aids in the minimization of the overall production cost incurred in manufacturing low-powered electric motorcycles and scooters. Furthermore, with lowering prices of raw materials such as battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, the prices of Li-ion batteries are further likely to reduce during the forecast period.

Thus, the declining cost of Li-ion batteries will lead to the expansion of the global low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Emergence of all-electric off-road motorcycles

Off-road motorcycles or adventure motorcycles have started witnessing significant popularity in recent years. As a result, various prominent motorcycle manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the off-road segment and increasing their offerings by expanding their product portfolios. In addition, rising environmental awareness and governmental push for minimizing CO2 emissions are also likely to impact the electric off-road two-wheeler market segment positively during the forecast period.

This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Are:

Electrotherm Ltd.

Greaves Cotton Ltd.

Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Niu Technologies

SONGUO MOTORS Co. Ltd.

TACITA Srl

Z Electric Vehicle Corp.

Zero Motorcycles Inc.