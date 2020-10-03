Top stories

Wireless Display Market 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Challenges, Key Drivers, Top Key Players, Growth Statistics Forecast to 2024

The “Wireless Display market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Wireless Display industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Wireless Display market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

About Wireless Display Market:

Global Wireless Display Market: About this marketOur wireless display market analysis considers sales from both Miracast and Wi-Di technology protocol. Our study also finds the sales of wireless display in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the Miracast segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as real-time sharing of content will play a significant role in the Miracast segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global wireless display market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for OTT-based content, increasing applications of the wireless display, and growing consumer interest in automation and IoT. However, the availability of substitutes, interoperability issues associated with wireless displays, and the threat from the unorganized sector may hamper the growth of the wireless display industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Wireless Display Market:

  • Market Driver: Increasing Demand For Ott Based Content.
  • Market Challenge: Availability Of Substitutes.
  • Market Trend: Rising Popularity Of 4K Technology

    • Increasing demand for OTT based content
    Rising customer demand for uninterrupted and advertisement-free content such as movies and web series has surged the popularity of OTT-based content platforms. Also, modern, and smart televisions are available with pre-installed video and audio streaming applications enabling users to stream content directly on TVs using wireless display adapters and dongles. This is expected to boost the demand for televisions equipped with a wireless display to stream OTT content which will lead to the expansion of the global wireless display market at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

    The rising popularity of 4K technology
    The rapid advances in software and the increasing preference for high-quality display resolutions have prompted several vendors, such as Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft, to offer enhanced display resolution to provide visual perfection to customers. The popularity of 4K UHD technology has enabled several streaming services and cable platforms to provide content filmed and broadcasted at high resolution. These UHD displays have a resolution four times that of conventional television displays. Prominent vendors offer various 4K technology products, including Fire TV Stick 4K, Chromecast Ultra, K6, G7 Plus, and X10, with high display quality to enhance the user experience while viewing content through several streaming sources including Netflix, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

    Some Key Players of Wireless Display Market Are:

  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • Intel Corp.
  • Lattice Semiconductor Corp.
  • MediaTek Inc.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • NETGEAR Inc.
  • Qualcomm Inc.
  • and Roku Inc.

    Wireless Display Market Segmentation Analysis:

    By Type:

    • Type 1
    • Type 2
    • Type 3

    Wireless Display Market Report Highlights: –

    • The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
    • The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.
    • The report discusses detailed information about market opportunities.
    • The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.
    • The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.
    • The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.

    Wireless Display Market Segment by Regions:

    • APAC
    • Americas
    • EMEA 

