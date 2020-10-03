Mask Inspection Equipment Market 2020: Industry Outlook by Size, Share, Business Growth Opportunities, Industry Plans Forecast by 2024

The “Mask Inspection Equipment market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Mask Inspection Equipment industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Mask Inspection Equipment market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

About Mask Inspection Equipment Market:

Global Mask Inspection Equipment Market: About this marketOur mask inspection equipment market analysis considers sales from captive mask shops and merchant mask shop end-users. Our study also finds the sales of mask inspection equipment in APAC, the Americas, and EMEA. In 2019, the captive mask shops segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as more reliability and greater throughput will play a significant role in the captive mask shops segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global mask inspection equipment market report looks at factors such as growing investments in new fabs, increasing investment in autonomous vehicles, investments in data centers. However, cyclic nature of semiconductor industry, growing demand for refurbished and used mask inspection equipment, and high dependence on a small group of customers may hamper the growth of the mask inspection equipment industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Mask Inspection Equipment Market:

Market Driver: Increasing Investment In Autonomous Vehicles.

Market Challenge: High Dependence On A Small Group Of Customers.

Market Trend: Emergence Of Actinic Inspection Technology

Increasing investment in autonomous vehicles

The growing commercialization of autonomous vehicles will create a consistent demand for semiconductor ICs to be used for several electronic systems, including autonomous brake systems, backup aid, and radar sensors. This will further lead to a surging demand for chips to be deployed by the automotive OEMs, in turn increasing the demand for mask inspection equipment. This equipment detects physical and pattern defects on masked wafers or semiconductor chips while obtaining the position coordinates of the defects. Thus, the rising need for high-volume production of semiconductor chips will lead to the expansion of the global mask inspection equipment market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Emergence of actinic inspection technology

Vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on the production of zero-defect masks by deploying several advanced technologies in the manufacturing process. One such technology is the actinic inspection technology having high defect detection capabilities due to its high resolution and low-noise imaging. Thus, market players are engaging in R&D initiatives for developing an EUV mask blank inspection system integrated with the Actinic Blank Inspection (ABI) technology for creating actinic patterned mask inspection equipment. This equipment detects the defects and delivers more excellent performance compared to the conventional mask inspection systems due to their capability of identifying printable defects. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Mask Inspection Equipment Market Are:

Applied Materials Inc.

ASML Holding NV

Bruker Corp.

Carl Zeiss AG

KLA Corp.

Lasertec Corp.

Nanometrics Inc.

NuFlare Technology Inc.

PLANAR Corp.