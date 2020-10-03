Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market 2020 – Size Analysis by Growth Trends, Share, Opportunities and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024
The “Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.
About Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market:
Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market: About this marketOur cross-border e-commerce logistics market analysis considers sales from transportation, warehousing, and other services. Our study also finds the sales of cross-border e-commerce logistics in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the transportation segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing government expenditure on logistics infrastructure will play a significant role in the transportation segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cross-border e-commerce logistics market report looks at factors such as increasing penetration of mobile computing devices, growth of e-commerce startups, and cross-border e-commerce activities. However, the high cost of air freight and logistics, the growing number of cargo thefts, and stringent regulations on e-commerce logistics may hamper the growth of the cross-border e-commerce logistics industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market:
Increasing penetration of mobile computing devices
Several e-commerce vendors are developing mobile compatible applications due to the growing penetration of mobile devices and preference for shopping through smartphone shopping apps. These mobile compatible applications are expected to transform the customer shopping experience with features such as ease of payment, comfort, and convenience. Moreover, vendors obtain information about their customers through these apps, which helps them in providing a tailored shopping experience through targeted advertising to achieve customer loyalty and customer retention. Therefore, the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices is leading to an increase in online orders which, in turn, will benefit cross-border e-commerce logistics companies by driving the demand for services such as transportation and warehousing. Thus, the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices will lead to the expansion of the global cross-border e-commerce logistics market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
Adoption of blockchain technology in the logistics market
Blockchain technology can be used to record digital transactions such as log miles and hours drove, and improve security, visibility, and accuracy of data. This technology is expected to help the logistics industry in forecasting and predicting asset volumes more accurately and ensure better asset utilization. It has the potential to prevent fraudulent activities in freight management and manage elements such as freight contracts and parts management. Due to several benefits of this technology, some of the leading logistics service providers in the market are expected to adopt this technology in the coming years. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Some Key Players of Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Are:
Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Type:
- Type 1
- Type 2
- Type 3
Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Report Highlights: –
- The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
- The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.
- The report discusses detailed information about market opportunities.
- The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.
- The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.
- The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.
Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Some Points from Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Report TOC:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for USD
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FURNACE TYPE
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
