Cultivators Market 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Challenges, Key Drivers, Top Key Players, Growth Statistics Forecast to 2024

The “Cultivators market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Cultivators industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Cultivators market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

About Cultivators Market:

Global Cultivators Market: About this marketOur cultivators market analysis considers sales from rigid models and hydraulic folding model products. Our study also finds the sales of cultivators in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the rigid models’ segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as enhanced crop production will play a significant role in the rigid models’ segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cultivators market report looks at factors such as government support for the purchase of agricultural equipment, population growth and high demand for food products, and emphasis on farm mechanization. However, declining availability of arable land, intense competition between vendors, and wide availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the cultivators’ industry over the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/15017376

Market Dynamics of Cultivators Market:

Market Driver: Emphasis On Farm Mechanization.

Market Challenge: Wide Availability Of Substitutes.

Market Trend: Emphasis On The Walk-Behind Cultivator

Emphasis on farm mechanization

It has been observed that the use of agricultural equipment, such as cultivators, has increased the crop yield by three to eight times. Increased deployment of cultivators improves timeliness in farm operations and enhances production, productivity, and profitability. The rate of farm mechanization in developed countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, and France is around 90-95% whereas, developing countries such as China, India, and Indonesia have a relatively lower rate of farm mechanization. Growing population and rapid urbanization will lead to the expansion of the global cultivators market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Emphasis on the walk-behind cultivator

The use of smart and digital technologies to monitor crops is increasing in the agriculture industry. Hence, the demand for several types of new and technologically advanced agricultural and farm equipment, such as walk-behind cultivators, is increasing. Walk-behind cultivators are robotic devices that are also called walking tractors, rototillers, rotary hoes, power tillers, and rotary plows. The basic design of walk-behind cultivators is enough to break soil or cultivate the land for vegetable gardens, lawns, and flower beds. The numerous functional benefits of walk-behind cultivators have resulted in several manufacturers offering such cultivators. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Cultivators Market Are:

AGCO Corp.

AL-KO KOBER SE

BCS America

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial NV

Deere & Co.

Husqvarna AB

Kubota Corp.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.