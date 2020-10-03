Trampoline Market 2020 – Size Analysis by Growth Trends, Share, Opportunities and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024
About Trampoline Market:
Global Trampoline Market: About this marketOur trampoline market analysis considers sales from both commercial and individual end-users. Our study also finds the sales of trampoline in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the commercial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing importance of physical health and fitness will play a significant role in the commercial segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global trampoline market report looks at factors such as growing awareness of the health benefits associated with the use of trampolines, increasing the use of trampoline in gyms, and the penetration of e-commerce. However, the adoption of alternative fitness and recreational activities, low-profit margins of vendors, and risk associated with the use of trampolines may hamper the growth of the trampoline industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Trampoline Market:
Growing penetration of e-commerce
Online stores aid consumers in tracking and procuring orders with convenience. In addition, the supply chain management of online stores is highly cost-effective as it significantly minimizes the costs associated with market intermediaries. This also helps the online stores to offer trampolines at a low price, in turn, increasing the demand for trampolines through the online channel. Furthermore, vendors have partnered with multiple online retailers across various regions for distributing their products. This growing penetration of e-commerce will lead to the expansion of the global trampoline market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Advent of smart trampolines
Vendors are increasingly focusing on boosting the use of trampolines from just being recreational equipment to an interactive and learning equipment. This has resulted in the advent of smart trampolines such as Springfree, developed by Springfree Trampoline. These trampolines are built with four sensors on the mat that can be connected to a tablet through Bluetooth. The sensors help the users in improving coordination and creative thinking skills while exercising. Some other key features offered by the smart trampolines include leaderboards, Kid-safe technology, water, and climate resistance. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Some Key Players of Trampoline Market Are:
Trampoline Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
