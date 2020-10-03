Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market 2020 – Size Analysis by Growth Trends, Share, Opportunities and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

The “Automotive ADAS Aftermarket market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Automotive ADAS Aftermarket industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Automotive ADAS Aftermarket market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

About Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market:

Global Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market: About this marketOur automotive ADAS aftermarket market analysis considers sales from passive car assists, FCWS and LDWS, and other technologies. Our study also finds the sales of automotive ADAS aftermarket in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the passive car assists segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the continuous reduction in the prices of sensors, cameras, and displays will play a significant role in the passive car assists segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive ADAS aftermarket market report looks at factors such as the decline in sensor prices, the priority of automotive safety among customers, and stringent regulations promoting the adoption of ADAS. However, adoption of active ADAS technologies by OEMs, lack of trust in ADAS leading to uncertainty in user acceptance of aftermarket ADAS, and growing shortage of skilled automotive technicians may hamper the growth of the automotive ADAS aftermarket industry over the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/15017370

Market Dynamics of Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market:

Market Driver: Priority Of Automotive Safety Among Customers.

Market Challenge: Growing Shortage Of Skilled Automotive Technicians.

Market Trend: Growing Online Purchase Of Aftermarket Adas

Priority of automotive safety among customers

ADAS reduces vehicle crashes and fatalities caused due to factors such as drowsiness, loss of concentration, and fatigue among drivers. As a result, the demand for several ADAS technologies such as backup cameras, BSD, LDWS, and FCWS is increasing, particularly, as an aftermarket automotive fitment. Furthermore, the demand for customized products from consumers is also encouraging manufacturers to offer tailor-made ADAS aftermarket solutions will lead to the expansion of the global automotive ADAS aftermarket market at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Growing online purchase of aftermarket ADAS

E-retailing has emerged as one of the critical platforms for customers to purchase automotive products conveniently. Consumers from remote regions can easily access e-commerce platforms to make online purchases of aftermarket ADAS. E-retailing in the automotive aftermarket further allows buyers to compare prices of automotive products from distinct brands and make informed purchase decisions. The availability of online platforms has also encouraged vendors to increase their product visibility by offering their aftermarket ADAS products on popular e-commerce portals. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market Are:

Brandmotion LLC.

Continental AG

Garmin Ltd.

Gentex Corp.

Intel Corp.

Knorr-Bremse AG

Nortek Security & Control LLC

Valeo SA

VOXX International Corp.