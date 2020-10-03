Beer Market by Size 2020 – Regional Trends, Global Trends, Development Status, Future Plans, Business Share Forecast to 2024
The “Beer market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Beer industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Beer market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.
About Beer Market:
Beer Market analysis considers sales from both on-trade and off-trade distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of beer in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the on-trade segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising consumption of beer at bars and pubs, coupled with the increasing number of microbreweries will play a significant role in the on-trade segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global beer market report looks at factors such as rising demand for beer in emerging economies, increasing demand for premium beers, and the growth of online retailing. However, the presence of stringent regulations and a high rate of taxes on alcoholic beverages, concerns about health, and intense competition in the market may hamper the growth of the beer industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Beer Market:
Driver: Increasing Demand For Premium Beers.
Trend: Rising Demand For Low-Alcohol Beer
Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Concerns About Health.
Increasing demand for premium beers
The demand for premium varieties of beer and craft beers is increasing among consumers due to the rise in per capita income in developed and developing economies. Consumers prefer premium beer and craft beers over local beer products because of their taste, brand name, and authenticity. This is encouraging international and regional macro breweries and microbreweries to introduce new premium varieties of craft beer products such as pale ale, stout, and IPA. Thus, the increasing demand for premium beers will lead to the expansion of the global beer market at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
Rising demand for low-alcohol beer
Low-alcohol beer refers to beer that has low alcohol content, by volume (ABV), but is high on flavor. The ABV limit defined for low-alcohol beer is 3.5%-3.6%. The rising prevalence of health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, stress, and hypertension, owing to the unhealthy lifestyles of people, has increased awareness about healthy diets. Therefore, some countries have witnessed a decline or slow growth in the consumption of alcoholic beverages, including beer. This has driven several established international brands to launch low-alcohol beer for consumers who are exploring ways to reduce their alcohol intake and focusing on healthy lifestyles. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Some Key Players of Beer Market Are:
Beer Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Type:
- Type 1
- Type 2
- Type 3
Beer Market Report Highlights: –
- The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
- The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.
- The report discusses detailed information about market opportunities.
- The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.
- The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.
- The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.
Beer Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
