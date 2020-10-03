Dental Biomaterials Market 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Challenges, Key Drivers, Top Key Players, Growth Statistics Forecast to 2024

The “Dental Biomaterials market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Dental Biomaterials industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Dental Biomaterials market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

Dental Biomaterials Market analysis considers sales from bone grafts and membranes and tissue regeneration products. Our study also finds the sales of dental biomaterials in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the bone grafts segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the launch of innovative grafts and technological advances will play a significant role in the bone grafts segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global dental biomaterials market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental conditions, new product launches, and the growing number of M&A activities. However, high costs associated with medicinal procedures, presence of substitutes and lack of awareness in developing countries, and stringent regulations and complications with dental bone grafts may hamper the growth of the dental biomaterials industry over the forecast period.

There is a growing prevalence of dental disorders such as tooth decay and periodontal diseases owing to changing food habits and lifestyles, consumption of tobacco, smoking, and poor oral health. The growth of the geriatric population has further increased the prevalence of periodontal diseases across the world. This has increased the demand for biomaterials for tissue engineering and several methods of regenerative periodontal therapies, such as the use of bone graft, barrier membrane, and combined procedures for the treatment of periodontal diseases. Thus, the increasing prevalence of dental conditions will lead to the expansion of the global dental biomaterials market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Digital technology and diagnostic tools such as CAD/CAM, digitally assisted treatment planning for implant surgery/restorations, and caries diagnosis tools have shifted dentistry to a new level. The application of artificial intelligence (Al) is expected to have a significant impact on dental care, which will open a range of applications for dental biomaterials. New grafts and molecules with biomimetic and biological properties play a crucial role in the functional rehabilitation of bone defects. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

