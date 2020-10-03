Top stories

Dental Biomaterials Market 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Challenges, Key Drivers, Top Key Players, Growth Statistics Forecast to 2024

Dental Biomaterials

The “Dental Biomaterials market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Dental Biomaterials industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Dental Biomaterials market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

About Dental Biomaterials Market:

Dental Biomaterials Market analysis considers sales from bone grafts and membranes and tissue regeneration products. Our study also finds the sales of dental biomaterials in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the bone grafts segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the launch of innovative grafts and technological advances will play a significant role in the bone grafts segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global dental biomaterials market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental conditions, new product launches, and the growing number of M&A activities. However, high costs associated with medicinal procedures, presence of substitutes and lack of awareness in developing countries, and stringent regulations and complications with dental bone grafts may hamper the growth of the dental biomaterials industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Dental Biomaterials Market:

Driver: Increasing Prevalence Of Dental Conditions.

Trend: Technological Advances And Innovations In Dental Biomaterials

Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Complications With Dental Bone Grafts.

Increasing prevalence of dental conditions

There is a growing prevalence of dental disorders such as tooth decay and periodontal diseases owing to changing food habits and lifestyles, consumption of tobacco, smoking, and poor oral health. The growth of the geriatric population has further increased the prevalence of periodontal diseases across the world. This has increased the demand for biomaterials for tissue engineering and several methods of regenerative periodontal therapies, such as the use of bone graft, barrier membrane, and combined procedures for the treatment of periodontal diseases. Thus, the increasing prevalence of dental conditions will lead to the expansion of the global dental biomaterials market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Technological advances and innovations in dental biomaterials

Digital technology and diagnostic tools such as CAD/CAM, digitally assisted treatment planning for implant surgery/restorations, and caries diagnosis tools have shifted dentistry to a new level. The application of artificial intelligence (Al) is expected to have a significant impact on dental care, which will open a range of applications for dental biomaterials. New grafts and molecules with biomimetic and biological properties play a crucial role in the functional rehabilitation of bone defects. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Dental Biomaterials Market Are:

  • Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc
  • Biomatlante SA
  • DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
  • Envista Holdings Corp.
  • Geistlich Pharma AG
  • Henry Schein Inc.
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Straumann Holding AG
  • Tissue Regenix Group Plc
  • and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

    Dental Biomaterials Market Segmentation Analysis:

    By Type:

    • Type 1
    • Type 2
    • Type 3

    Dental Biomaterials Market Report Highlights: –

    • The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
    • The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.
    • The report discusses detailed information about market opportunities.
    • The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.
    • The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.
    • The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.

    Dental Biomaterials Market Segment by Regions:

    • APAC
    • Americas
    • EMEA 

