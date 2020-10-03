Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market by Size 2020 – Regional Trends, Global Trends, Development Status, Future Plans, Business Share Forecast to 2024

The “Transfection Reagents and Equipment market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Transfection Reagents and Equipment industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Transfection Reagents and Equipment market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

About Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market:

Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market analysis considers sales from both reagents and equipment products. Our study also finds the sales of transfection reagents and equipment in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the reagents segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing commercial adoption and low prices of transfection reagents will play a significant role in the reagents segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global transfection reagents and equipment market report looks at factors such as high prevalence and incidence of cancer, improvement in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, and rising demand for timely disease diagnosis. However, the risk associated with the extraction of DNA and RNA, strict compliance regarding the transportation of genetically modified organisms, and intense competition among vendors may hamper the growth of the transfection reagents and equipment industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market:

Driver: Rising Demand For Timely Disease Diagnosis.

Trend: Rise In Clinical Trials In Developing Nations

Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is Strict Compliance Regarding The Transportation Of Genetically Modified Organisms.

Rising demand for timely disease diagnosis

Early diagnosis diseases are necessary among patients with a high risk of hereditary conditions. It requires genetic tools to facilitate diagnostic tests such as next-generation sequencing and DNA microarrays. This is driving the demand for transfection reagents as they are used for conducting genetic variation testing procedures. They help in identifying risks of developing diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and cancer. Thus, the rising demand for timely disease diagnosis will lead to the expansion of the global transfection reagents and equipment market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Rise in clinical trials in developing nations

Transfection reagents are being increasingly used in preclinical studies as well as clinical trials to support the development of novel therapies based on the delivery of nucleic acids. Pharmaceutical companies conduct clinical trials to comply with stringent regulations and reduce their drug development costs. The rise in the number of clinical trials in developing countries can be attributed to factors such as access to a large patient pool, friendly market reforms, strong intellectual property and clinical trial infrastructure, and availability of skilled workforce. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market Are:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

MaxCyte Inc.

Merck KGaA

Polyplus-transfection SA

Promega Corp.

QIAGEN NV