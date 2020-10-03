Business Travel Insurance Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2020 | Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis: Allianz, AIG, Zurich, Genarali, AXA Group, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Business Travel Insurance Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Business Travel Insurance market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Business Travel Insurance industry. Growth of the overall Business Travel Insurance market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Business Travel Insurance Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Business Travel Insurance industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Business Travel Insurance market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Business Travel Insurance market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Single Trip Coverage

Annual Multi Trip Coverage

Other

The segment of single trip coverage holds a comparatively larger share in global market

which accounts for about 69.7%.

Business Travel Insurance market segmented on the basis of Application:

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Company

Bank

Insurance Broker

Other

The insurance intermediaries hold an important share in terms of applications

and accounts for 50% of the market share.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Allianz

AIG

Zurich

Genarali

AXA Group

PICC

Tokio Marine

Sompo Japan

Chubb

MetLife

Mapfre Asistencia

Hanse Merkur

Pin An