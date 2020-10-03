Covid-19 Impact on Global Personal Travel Insurance Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Allianz, AIG, Munich RE, Generali, Tokio Marine, etc. | InForGrowth

Personal Travel Insurance Market research report provides various levels of analysis such as industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the Personal Travel Insurance market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The Personal Travel Insurance market report elaborates insights on the Market Diversification (Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments), Competitive Assessment (In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the Personal Travel Insurance market).

“Premium Insights on Personal Travel Insurance Market 2020 with Market Players Positioning”

Market segmentation based on the Key Players, Types & Applications.

Personal Travel Insurance Market on the basis of Product Type:

Single Trip Coverage

Annual Multi Trip Coverage

Other

Personal Travel Insurance Market on the basis of Applications:

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Company

Bank

Insurance Broker

Others

Top Key Players in Personal Travel Insurance market:

Allianz

AIG

Munich RE

Generali

Tokio Marine

Sompo Japan

CSA Travel Protection

AXA

Pingan Baoxian

Mapfre Asistencia

USI Affinity

Seven Corners

Hanse Merkur

MH Ross

STARR