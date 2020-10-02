Cannabis Market by Process, Operation, Type, Industry Trends, Market Share, Growth, Demand, Key Players, Regional Overview 2027

The cannabis market is expected to reach US$ 147,457.4 million by2027 from US$ 14,383.8 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Cannabis is commercially available in forms such as marijuana, hashish, and Hash oil. A few species of cannabis are used to produce hemp fiber for use in paper, textiles, and clothing. Cannabis has been in use for medical purposes for many years. Recent studies show that cannabis may be useful in treating conditions such as nausea and vomiting, particularly when associated with chemotherapy, glaucoma, epilepsy, and asthma. The growing legalization of medical cannabis; increasing medicinal application of cannabis; and rising awareness regarding medical cannabis through conferences, symposia, and workshops are the major factors propelling the demand for cannabis. However, the stringent regulatory framework for the use of cannabis is market restrains the growth.

As a part of these efforts, various government institutions have initiated the process of legalizing the use of medical cannabis by imposing legal frameworks in practice. These rapid changes have enabled medical experts and professionals to organize events to spread the word about the medical applications of this plant. In the US, conferences symposia and seminars are being conducted in various states to acquaint citizens and authorities with medical marijuana and legal framework related to it. The World Medical Cannabis Conference and Expo (last held in April 2018) is one of the most popular conferences held in the US, with participants coming from around the world. It is the world’s largest cannabis symposium bringing all business stakeholders together.

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the Cannabis industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2020 – 2027, the forecast is for the period 2020 – 2027 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

An outline of the regional analysis:

Geographically, the report segments the Cannabis market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America. Contribution of each region to the overall market share, along with their growth rate forecast are mentioned in the report. Total sales and revenue generated by each regional market are illustrated. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Cannabis market.

Cannabis market recent innovations and major events.

A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Cannabis market-leading players. Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Cannabis market for forthcoming years. In-depth understanding of Cannabis market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets. Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Cannabis market.

Additional highlights of the Cannabis market report:

The product offerings, company profiles, production patterns, and market remunerations are discussed at length. Pricing model followed by every company, plus their gross margins and market share are given. Volume predictions for each product category as well as their revenue share are graphed in the report. Other essentials such as market share and growth rate of each product category over the forecast timeframe are included. Market share held by each application segment and their projected growth rate during the study period are evaluated. The report examines the competition trends, and also offers a complete analysis of the industry supply chain.

