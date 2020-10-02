Functional Beverage Market – Future Need Assessment 2025

Functional Beverage Market Scope of the Report:

Factors and Functional Beverage Market execution are analyzed using quantitative and qualitative approaches to give a consistent picture of current and future trends in the boom. The study also allows for a detailed market analysis focused primarily on geographic locations. The Global Functional Beverage Market Report offers statistical graphs, estimates, and collateral that explain the state of specific trade within the local and global scenarios.

The worldwide market for Functional Beverage is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Functional Beverage in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Segment by Type, the Functional Beverage market is segmented into

Energy beverages

Functional fruit and vegetable juices

Sports beverages

Prebiotic and probiotic drinks

Functional RTD teas

Dairy alternative beverages

Functional water

Segment by Application, the Functional Beverage market is segmented into

Convenience Stores

Drug Store/ Pharmacies/Health Store

Supermarket

Online Retail

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Functional Beverage market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Functional Beverage market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Functional Beverage Market Share Analysis

Functional Beverage market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Functional Beverage business, the date to enter into the Functional Beverage market, Functional Beverage product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Danone

Monster Energy

PepsiCo

RED BULL

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Campbell Soup

Del Monte Pacific

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Fonterra

GlaxoSmithKline

JDB Group

Kraft Heinz

Living Essentials

Nestl

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Rockstar

Suntory

TC Pharmaceutical Industries

The Hain Celestial Group

Unilever, Uni-President

Welchs

White Wave Foods

Reasons to Purchase this Functional Beverage Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

The Functional Beverage Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Functional Beverage Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Functional Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Functional Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Functional Beverage Market Size

2.1.1 Global Functional Beverage Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Functional Beverage Production 2014-2025

2.2 Functional Beverage Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Functional Beverage Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Functional Beverage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Functional Beverage Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Functional Beverage Market

2.4 Key Trends for Functional Beverage Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Functional Beverage Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Functional Beverage Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Functional Beverage Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Functional Beverage Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Functional Beverage Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Functional Beverage Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Functional Beverage Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….

