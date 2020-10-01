Digital Audio IC Market is Booming Worldwide By Top Emerging Key Players: Cirrus Logic, Knowles, Qualcomm, Yamaha, Realtek, TI, ADI, On Semi, STM, NXP, Dialog, Maxim, Infineon, NJR, Synaptics, Fortemedia, ROHM, AKM, AAC, TDK, Goertek, Hosiden, BSE, Gettop, 3S, etc.

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Digital Audio IC Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Digital Audio IC market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Digital Audio IC market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Digital Audio IC market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Cirrus Logic, Knowles, Qualcomm, Yamaha, Realtek, TI, ADI, On Semi, STM, NXP, Dialog, Maxim, Infineon, NJR, Synaptics, Fortemedia, ROHM, AKM, AAC, TDK, Goertek, Hosiden, BSE, Gettop, 3S, etc. Market Segment by Product Type: , Digital Audio Processor, Digital Audio Amplifiers, MEMS Microphone Market Segment by Application: , Portable Audio, Computer Audio, Home Audio, Automotive Audio Global Digital Audio IC

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Digital Audio IC market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Digital Audio IC market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Digital Audio IC industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Digital Audio IC market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Audio IC market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Audio IC market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Digital Audio IC Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Audio IC

1.2 Digital Audio IC Segment by Type1.2.1 Global Digital Audio IC Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 20261.2.2 Digital Audio Processor1.2.3 Digital Audio Amplifiers1.2.4 MEMS Microphone

1.3 Digital Audio IC Segment by Application1.3.1 Digital Audio IC Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 20261.3.2 Portable Audio1.3.3 Computer Audio1.3.4 Home Audio1.3.5 Automotive Audio

1.4 Global Digital Audio IC Market by Region1.4.1 Global Digital Audio IC Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 20261.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Digital Audio IC Growth Prospects1.5.1 Global Digital Audio IC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)1.5.2 Global Digital Audio IC Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)1.5.3 Global Digital Audio IC Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Digital Audio IC Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Digital Audio IC Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Digital Audio IC Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Digital Audio IC Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Digital Audio IC Market Competitive Situation and Trends2.6.1 Digital Audio IC Market Concentration Rate2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Digital Audio IC Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Digital Audio IC Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Digital Audio IC Production3.4.1 North America Digital Audio IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)3.4.2 North America Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Digital Audio IC Production3.5.1 Europe Digital Audio IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)3.5.2 Europe Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Digital Audio IC Production3.6.1 China Digital Audio IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)3.6.2 China Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Digital Audio IC Production3.7.1 Japan Digital Audio IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)3.7.2 Japan Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Digital Audio IC Production3.8.1 South Korea Digital Audio IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)3.8.2 South Korea Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Digital Audio IC Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Digital Audio IC Consumption by Regions4.1.1 Global Digital Audio IC Consumption by Region4.1.2 Global Digital Audio IC Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America4.2.1 North America Digital Audio IC Consumption by Countries4.2.2 U.S.4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe4.3.1 Europe Digital Audio IC Consumption by Countries4.3.2 Germany4.3.3 France4.3.4 U.K.4.3.5 Italy4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific4.4.1 Asia Pacific Digital Audio IC Consumption by Region4.4.2 China4.4.3 Japan4.4.4 South Korea4.4.5 Taiwan4.4.6 Southeast Asia4.4.7 India4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America4.5.1 Latin America Digital Audio IC Consumption by Countries4.5.2 Mexico4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Digital Audio IC Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Digital Audio IC Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Digital Audio IC Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Digital Audio IC Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Digital Audio IC Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Digital Audio IC Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Digital Audio IC Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Digital Audio IC Business

7.1 Cirrus Logic7.1.1 Cirrus Logic Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.1.2 Cirrus Logic Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.1.3 Cirrus Logic Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.1.4 Cirrus Logic Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Knowles7.2.1 Knowles Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.2.2 Knowles Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.2.3 Knowles Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.2.4 Knowles Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Qualcomm7.3.1 Qualcomm Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.3.2 Qualcomm Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.3.3 Qualcomm Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.3.4 Qualcomm Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Yamaha7.4.1 Yamaha Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.4.2 Yamaha Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.4.3 Yamaha Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.4.4 Yamaha Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Realtek7.5.1 Realtek Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.5.2 Realtek Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.5.3 Realtek Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.5.4 Realtek Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 TI7.6.1 TI Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.6.2 TI Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.6.3 TI Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.6.4 TI Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 ADI7.7.1 ADI Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.7.2 ADI Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.7.3 ADI Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.7.4 ADI Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 On Semi7.8.1 On Semi Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.8.2 On Semi Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.8.3 On Semi Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.8.4 On Semi Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 STM7.9.1 STM Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.9.2 STM Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.9.3 STM Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.9.4 STM Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 NXP7.10.1 NXP Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.10.2 NXP Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.10.3 NXP Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.10.4 NXP Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Dialog7.11.1 Dialog Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.11.2 Dialog Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.11.3 Dialog Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.11.4 Dialog Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Maxim7.12.1 Maxim Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.12.2 Maxim Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.12.3 Maxim Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.12.4 Maxim Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Infineon7.13.1 Infineon Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.13.2 Infineon Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.13.3 Infineon Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.13.4 Infineon Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 NJR7.14.1 NJR Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.14.2 NJR Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.14.3 NJR Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.14.4 NJR Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Synaptics7.15.1 Synaptics Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.15.2 Synaptics Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.15.3 Synaptics Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.15.4 Synaptics Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Fortemedia7.16.1 Fortemedia Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.16.2 Fortemedia Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.16.3 Fortemedia Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.16.4 Fortemedia Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 ROHM7.17.1 ROHM Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.17.2 ROHM Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.17.3 ROHM Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.17.4 ROHM Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 AKM7.18.1 AKM Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.18.2 AKM Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.18.3 AKM Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.18.4 AKM Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 AAC7.19.1 AAC Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.19.2 AAC Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.19.3 AAC Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.19.4 AAC Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 TDK7.20.1 TDK Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.20.2 TDK Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.20.3 TDK Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.20.4 TDK Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 Goertek7.21.1 Goertek Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.21.2 Goertek Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.21.3 Goertek Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.21.4 Goertek Main Business and Markets Served

7.22 Hosiden7.22.1 Hosiden Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.22.2 Hosiden Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.22.3 Hosiden Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.22.4 Hosiden Main Business and Markets Served

7.23 BSE7.23.1 BSE Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.23.2 BSE Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.23.3 BSE Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.23.4 BSE Main Business and Markets Served

7.24 Gettop7.24.1 Gettop Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.24.2 Gettop Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.24.3 Gettop Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.24.4 Gettop Main Business and Markets Served

7.25 3S7.25.1 3S Digital Audio IC Production Sites and Area Served7.25.2 3S Digital Audio IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.25.3 3S Digital Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.25.4 3S Main Business and Markets Served 8 Digital Audio IC Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Digital Audio IC Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Digital Audio IC

8.4 Digital Audio IC Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Digital Audio IC Distributors List

9.3 Digital Audio IC Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Digital Audio IC (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Digital Audio IC (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Digital Audio IC (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Digital Audio IC Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)11.4.1 North America Digital Audio IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)11.4.2 Europe Digital Audio IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)11.4.3 China Digital Audio IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)11.4.4 Japan Digital Audio IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)11.4.5 South Korea Digital Audio IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Digital Audio IC

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Digital Audio IC by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Digital Audio IC by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Digital Audio IC by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Digital Audio IC 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Digital Audio IC by Type (2021-2026)13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Digital Audio IC by Type (2021-2026)13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Digital Audio IC by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Digital Audio IC by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach15.1.1 Research Programs/Design15.1.2 Market Size Estimation15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source15.2.1 Secondary Sources15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

