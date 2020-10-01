Cellular Modem Chipset Market is Booming Worldwide By Top Emerging Key Players: ASR Microelectronics, EigenComm, GCT Semiconductor, HiSilicon, Intel, MediaTek/Airoha, Nordic Semiconductor, Nurlink, Qualcomm, Realtek (Realsil), UNISOC, Semtech, Sequans Communications, Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics), Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor), Xinyi Information Technology

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

ASR Microelectronics, EigenComm, GCT Semiconductor, HiSilicon, Intel, MediaTek/Airoha, Nordic Semiconductor, Nurlink, Qualcomm, Realtek (Realsil), UNISOC, Semtech, Sequans Communications, Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics), Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor), Xinyi Information Technology Market Segment by Product Type: 5 G Chip, LPWA Chip Market Segment by Application: Electronic Consumer Goods, Communication, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Cellular Modem Chipset market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cellular Modem Chipset market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cellular Modem Chipset industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cellular Modem Chipset market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cellular Modem Chipset market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cellular Modem Chipset market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Cellular Modem Chipset Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cellular Modem Chipset

1.2 Cellular Modem Chipset Segment by Type1.2.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 20261.2.2 5 G Chip1.2.3 LPWA Chip

1.3 Cellular Modem Chipset Segment by Application1.3.1 Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 20261.3.2 Electronic Consumer Goods1.3.3 Communication1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market by Region1.4.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 20261.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)1.4.7 Taiwan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Growth Prospects1.5.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)1.5.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)1.5.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Cellular Modem Chipset Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Cellular Modem Chipset Market Competitive Situation and Trends2.6.1 Cellular Modem Chipset Market Concentration Rate2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Cellular Modem Chipset Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Production3.4.1 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)3.4.2 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Production3.5.1 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)3.5.2 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Cellular Modem Chipset Production3.6.1 China Cellular Modem Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)3.6.2 China Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Cellular Modem Chipset Production3.7.1 Japan Cellular Modem Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)3.7.2 Japan Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Cellular Modem Chipset Production3.8.1 South Korea Cellular Modem Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)3.8.2 South Korea Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 Taiwan Cellular Modem Chipset Production3.9.1 Taiwan Cellular Modem Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)3.9.2 Taiwan Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Regions4.1.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Region4.1.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America4.2.1 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Countries4.2.2 U.S.4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe4.3.1 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Countries4.3.2 Germany4.3.3 France4.3.4 U.K.4.3.5 Italy4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific4.4.1 Asia Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Region4.4.2 China4.4.3 Japan4.4.4 South Korea4.4.5 Taiwan4.4.6 Southeast Asia4.4.7 India4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America4.5.1 Latin America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Countries4.5.2 Mexico4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cellular Modem Chipset Business

7.1 ASR Microelectronics7.1.1 ASR Microelectronics Cellular Modem Chipset Production Sites and Area Served7.1.2 ASR Microelectronics Cellular Modem Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.1.3 ASR Microelectronics Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.1.4 ASR Microelectronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 EigenComm7.2.1 EigenComm Cellular Modem Chipset Production Sites and Area Served7.2.2 EigenComm Cellular Modem Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.2.3 EigenComm Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.2.4 EigenComm Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 GCT Semiconductor7.3.1 GCT Semiconductor Cellular Modem Chipset Production Sites and Area Served7.3.2 GCT Semiconductor Cellular Modem Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.3.3 GCT Semiconductor Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.3.4 GCT Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 HiSilicon7.4.1 HiSilicon Cellular Modem Chipset Production Sites and Area Served7.4.2 HiSilicon Cellular Modem Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.4.3 HiSilicon Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.4.4 HiSilicon Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Intel7.5.1 Intel Cellular Modem Chipset Production Sites and Area Served7.5.2 Intel Cellular Modem Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.5.3 Intel Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.5.4 Intel Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 MediaTek/Airoha7.6.1 MediaTek/Airoha Cellular Modem Chipset Production Sites and Area Served7.6.2 MediaTek/Airoha Cellular Modem Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.6.3 MediaTek/Airoha Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.6.4 MediaTek/Airoha Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Nordic Semiconductor7.7.1 Nordic Semiconductor Cellular Modem Chipset Production Sites and Area Served7.7.2 Nordic Semiconductor Cellular Modem Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.7.3 Nordic Semiconductor Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.7.4 Nordic Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nurlink7.8.1 Nurlink Cellular Modem Chipset Production Sites and Area Served7.8.2 Nurlink Cellular Modem Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.8.3 Nurlink Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.8.4 Nurlink Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Qualcomm7.9.1 Qualcomm Cellular Modem Chipset Production Sites and Area Served7.9.2 Qualcomm Cellular Modem Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.9.3 Qualcomm Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.9.4 Qualcomm Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Realtek (Realsil)7.10.1 Realtek (Realsil) Cellular Modem Chipset Production Sites and Area Served7.10.2 Realtek (Realsil) Cellular Modem Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.10.3 Realtek (Realsil) Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.10.4 Realtek (Realsil) Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 UNISOC7.11.1 UNISOC Cellular Modem Chipset Production Sites and Area Served7.11.2 UNISOC Cellular Modem Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.11.3 UNISOC Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.11.4 UNISOC Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Semtech7.12.1 Semtech Cellular Modem Chipset Production Sites and Area Served7.12.2 Semtech Cellular Modem Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.12.3 Semtech Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.12.4 Semtech Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Sequans Communications7.13.1 Sequans Communications Cellular Modem Chipset Production Sites and Area Served7.13.2 Sequans Communications Cellular Modem Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.13.3 Sequans Communications Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.13.4 Sequans Communications Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics)7.14.1 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Cellular Modem Chipset Production Sites and Area Served7.14.2 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Cellular Modem Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.14.3 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.14.4 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor)7.15.1 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Cellular Modem Chipset Production Sites and Area Served7.15.2 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Cellular Modem Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.15.3 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.15.4 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Xinyi Information Technology7.16.1 Xinyi Information Technology Cellular Modem Chipset Production Sites and Area Served7.16.2 Xinyi Information Technology Cellular Modem Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification7.16.3 Xinyi Information Technology Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)7.16.4 Xinyi Information Technology Main Business and Markets Served 8 Cellular Modem Chipset Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Cellular Modem Chipset Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cellular Modem Chipset

8.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Cellular Modem Chipset Distributors List

9.3 Cellular Modem Chipset Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cellular Modem Chipset (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cellular Modem Chipset (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Cellular Modem Chipset (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)11.4.1 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)11.4.2 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)11.4.3 China Cellular Modem Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)11.4.4 Japan Cellular Modem Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)11.4.5 South Korea Cellular Modem Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)11.4.6 Taiwan Cellular Modem Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Cellular Modem Chipset

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Cellular Modem Chipset by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Cellular Modem Chipset by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Cellular Modem Chipset by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Cellular Modem Chipset 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cellular Modem Chipset by Type (2021-2026)13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cellular Modem Chipset by Type (2021-2026)13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Cellular Modem Chipset by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Cellular Modem Chipset by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach15.1.1 Research Programs/Design15.1.2 Market Size Estimation15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source15.2.1 Secondary Sources15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

