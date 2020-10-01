Global “Desalination Pumps Market 2020” Covid – 19 Impact on Top countries data : Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen

Global “ Desalination Pumps Market ” 2020 – 2025 Report calculates the market size, Desalination Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this report and technologies by various application segments such as extensive assessment of key drivers, driving business sector players, key portions, and areas. Other than this, the specialists have profoundly considered distinctive geological territories and introduced a serious situation to help new participants, driving business sector players, and speculators to decide developing economies.

Desalination is a process that extracts mineral components from saline water. Desalination pump is used for the process. Pumps are vital for the optimum operation of water desalination plants. Well-designed and properly operating desalination plants require precise pumps.

The leading manufactures mainly are Sulzer, Grundfos, Torishima, General Electric and Flowserve. Sulzer is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 12% in 2016. The next is Grundfos and Torishima.

There are mainly two type product of desalination pumps market: Centrifugal Pumps and Positive Displacement Pumps. Centrifugal pumps accounts the largest proportion, however, Positive displacement pumps will has faster growing rate.

Geographically, the global desalination pumps market has been segmented into Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Africa and RoW. The Middle East held the largest share in the global desalination pumps products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 44% in 2016. The next is Asia Pacific and North America.

The Desalination Pumps market was valued at Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Desalination Pumps.

Sulzer

Grundfos

Torishima

General Electric

Flowserve

Spxflow

KSB

WILO

Finder Pompe

Düchting Pumpen

SPP Pumps

FEDCO

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Centrifugal Pumps

The Desalination Pumps Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts. For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Desalination Pumps market for each application, including: –

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Multi-Stage Filtration (MSF)

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)