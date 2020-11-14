Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market is Increasing Rapidly Growing to Rapid Growth in Automotive Industry

Market Highlights

Wireless intrusion prevention systems WIPS are implemented in a business organization to prevent the unwanted cyber-attacks on the wireless network. Conventionally, wireless intrusion prevention systems are operated to detect only unauthorized access points. However, with enhancements in wireless technology, these systems can be a safeguard from a wide range of cyber-attacks over wireless local area networks (WLAN). Rise in the number of cyber-attacks and need for data privacy of business organizations, the wireless intrusion prevention systems market is presumed to have significant scope for the market over the forecast period.

The wireless intrusion prevention system market is segregated as component, implementation, and application. By component, the wireless intrusion prevention system market is sub-divided into hardware, software and services. The hardware sub-segment comprises of servers, consoles and sensors. The services is sub-segmented into professional and managed services. The implementation segment is further categorized as network and hosted. The application based wireless intrusion prevention system is categorized as BFSI, IT& telecommunication, aerospace & defense, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government, healthcare, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players of Wireless Intrusion Prevention System market include NetScout (U.S.), McAfee (California), Check point (Israel), Corero (Massachusetts), Dell Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Extreme Networks (U.S.), Symantec (U.S.), Metaflows, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Vanderbilt Industries (Ireland), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Mojo Network, Inc. (U.S.), Aruba (U.S.), Fluke Corporation (U.S.), WatchGuard Technologies (U.S.), and AT&T Incorporation (U.S.)

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Wireless Intrusion Prevention System market is categorized into four different regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to have significant growth in the wireless intrusion prevention system market. This is due to the presence of a large number of solution providers such as CISCO system, IBM Corporation and many more. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the wireless intrusion prevention system market over the forecast p

Japan, India, and China are the prominent countries in the wireless intrusion prevention system market. This is attributed to rapid evolving IT infrastructure and increase in awareness of wireless intrusion prevention and detection system among the business enterprises. Additionally, India is considered to be the fastest growing economy and rapid increase in IT infrastructure which is a need for securing a large volume of data.

