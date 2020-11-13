Ultra WideBand Market Is Projected To Raise From USD ~62 Million In 2016 To USD ~85 Million By 2022

Ultra-Wideband Market Global Market – Overview

Increased use of high-speed wired internet access in enterprises, homes, and public spaces has risen the need for ultra-wideband (UWB) frequency. The ultra-wideband (UWB) frequency provide data transmissions at a faster rate across devices as compared to wireless local area network (WLAN) or wireless personal area network (WPAN). The ultra-wideband (UWB) radios can use frequencies ranging from 3.1 GHz to 10.6 GHz depending upon the center frequency. The ultra-wideband (UWB) frequency is an impulse based waveform that facilitates sharing of frequency spectrum with other devices to obtain high throughput, when the devices are placed in close proximity.

The ultra-wideband (UWB) is an advance wireless technology in data communication systems that is expected to replace other low frequency data communication protocols by the mid of forecast period. Due to its high frequency and less power consumption, ultra-wideband (UWB) frequency possess several opportunities in radar and remote sensing applications. The factors driving the ultra-wideband (UWB) market include the increasing adoption of the technology based real time location system (RTLS) solutions for resource utilization and workflow optimization in industries. Additionally, increasing technological advancements in terms of precision, range and growing market competitiveness is fuelling the growth of the ultra-wideband (UWB) market.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the ultra-wideband (UWB) market are – Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd. (Japan),5D Robotics, Inc. (US), Pulse LINK, Inc. (US), Alereon, Inc. (US),Johanson Technology, Inc. (US), Nanotron Technologies GmbH (Germany), DecaWave Ltd. (Ireland), Fractus Antennas S.L. (Spain), BeSpoon SAS (France), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), among others, are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global ultra-wideband market.

Industry News

July 18, Nanotron and DecaWave partnered on UWB micro-location technologies.

Nanotron Technologies GmbH and DecaWave have entered into a partnership agreement to develop next-generation micro-location technologies. Nanotron’s symmetrical double-sided two-way ranging (SDS-TWR) technology is used with DecaWave’s integrated circuits to stabilise precise ranging over the entire temperature and supply voltage range. This technology is independent of the underlying radio technology, which is invaluable for all ranging-based micro-location use cases.

July 18, HERE is partnering with Decawave to enable its mapping services to identify the locations of individuals and things within 10 centimeters inside buildings.

HERE Technologies has partnered with Decawave to provide precise location and mapping services, with positioning information using ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. The partnership of Decawave’s technology with HERE’s mapping services will enable users to pinpoint the locations of goods or individuals via UWB transmissions. With this system, HERE will provide 3D location to within about 10 centimeters (3.9 inches).

Dec 2017, CommScope delivers first ultra-wideband, 4×4 MIMO antenna for 1400 MHz – 2700 MHz range.

CommScope has introduced the first antenna in the market to cover the broadest frequency band range available (1400-2700 MHz). The antenna also supports 4×4 multiple input/multiple output (MIMO), a critical 5G-enabling technology for increasing network capacity, in all frequency bands. It can also support a low band range of 694-960 MHz. Operators can combine on one antenna the supplemental downlink band of 1400 MHz as well the primary band.

Sep 2017, Taoglas has launched a range of small-form-factor ultra-wideband (UWB) antennas specifically designed to enable centimeter-level positioning and angle-of-arrival applications.

Taoglas’ range of UWB antennas features both state-of-the-art flexible embedded UWB antennas and UWB embedded SMT chip antennas. Both series of antennas help designers to future-proof devices, keeping costs low while covering all common UWB commercial bands. The antennas offer high efficiencies across a wide spectrum of frequency bands, from 3 GHz to 10 GHz. Applications include asset tracking, follow-me drones, healthcare monitoring, smart home services and other applications that demand high-performance indoor localization capabilities.

Ultra-Wideband Market Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by application: internet access and multimedia service, location based services, and wireless peripheral interface.

Segmentation by technology: short range, and long range.

Segmentation by components: sensors, ICs, and motherboard.

Segmentation by industry: IT & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, utilities, Government, and others.

Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Ultra-Wideband Market Global Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of ultra-wideband (UWB) market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the ultra-wideband (UWB) market owing to high acceptance of ultra-wideband based real time location services for industrial processes. The ultra-wideband frequency is capable of improving channel capacity by sharing the frequency spectrum due to large bandwidth. Moreover, countries like the US and Canada are more focused towards providing precise and fast transmission of data across terminals. Thus, these countries are expected to contribute a major share in the growth of North American region.

On the other hand, the market study on Europe region is expected to attain the second largest market by 2023 owing to the presence of prominent players such as Nanotron Technologies, DecaWave Ltd, and Fractus Antennas S.L. These companies invest a major share in innovating new techniques that could increase the wireless data capabilities in portable devices at higher bandwidth and apparently reducing the cost and power consumption incurred in the provision of these services.

