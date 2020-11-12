Marketing Resource Management Market Upgraded technology and Latest Innovations

Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the Global Marketing Resource Management Market has been conducted for North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and the rest of the Middle East & Africa), and South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the rest of South America).

North America is currently dominating the marketing resource management market. The US is expected to have the largest market share in the marketing resource management market in the region, followed by Canada and Mexico. The region hosts a majority of the key players making the market highly competitive. These key players are focused on developing marketing resource management tools with advanced capabilities to cater to a wide application area across different industries, offering them a competitive advantage in the market. Additionally, the region has witnessed an increase in demand for marketing campaigns to promote the brands of the market players, thereby increasing the demand for marketing resource management solutions.

Europe follows North America and accounts for a considerable share in the marketing resource management market. Enterprises across the region are increasingly shifting towards online channels to increase their customer base and increase their market reach. Additionally, the growing need among enterprises to ensure brand promotion and adhere to the stringent regulatory compliance requirements in the region is further driving the market growth in the region.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the marketing resource management market. The region has witnessed increasing support from the government for the growth of SMEs and has a growing retail and e-commerce market, which drives the demand for marketing resource management solutions. Furthermore, the adoption of cloud-based solutions and services is further boosting the market growth in the region. Additionally, the growing number of startups focusing on developing marketing resource management solutions for enterprises across various verticals is expected to drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.

The marketing resource management market in the Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to grow at a steady pace. Rising demand for MRM solutions among enterprises for obtaining business insights to ensuring faster time-to-market (TTM), increase brand awareness and reach, boost in online traffic and sales, and enhance customer experience are driving the market growth in the region.

Key Players

MRFR has identified IBM Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Adobe Systems, Inc. (US), Infor, Inc. (US), Oracle, Inc. (US), HCL Technologies (India), Workfront, Inc. (US), North Plains Systems Corporation (Canada), Teradata Corporation (US), Aprimo (US), Broadridge (US), Sitecore (US), and Capital ID (Netherlands) as some of the key players operating in the global marketing resource management market.

