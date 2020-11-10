BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market Regulative Landscape, New Strategies, Regional Outlook and Key Players

The BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) and enterprise mobility market size is predicted to touch USD 94.41 billion at a 15.86% CAGR between 2018- 2023, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. BYOD or bring-your-own device is the policy to allow employees to bring their own devices like PDAs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones to the workplace and also use enterprise mobile applications for accessing corporate data.

Various factors are propelling the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market share. According to the recent MRFR report, such factors include the growing adoption of cloud-based services by SMEs, growing demand for BYOD & enterprise mobility solutions in different sectors such as transportation and logistics, healthcare, retail, IT and telecom, manufacturing, automobile, BFSI, and others, growing economy, and increasing employment rate. Additional factors adding market growth include urbanization, growing economy, the rapid rate of industrialization, reduced hardware costs, rising penetration of smartphones, and increasing need for enterprise mobility software in large enterprises.

On the contrary, risk about the security of data, varying nature of government regulations and rules, the high price of BYOD, and the ongoing COVID-19 impact may limit the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market based on software, security, service, deployment, and end users.

By software, the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market is segmented into telecom expense management, email management, data management, application management, device management, and others.

By security, the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market is segmented into multiple-user management, identity access management, network security, content security, application security, and device security. Of these, the device security segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By service, the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market is segmented into professional services and managed services.

By deployment, the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Of these, the cloud deployment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By end users, the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market segmented into transportation and logistics, healthcare, retail, IT and telecom, manufacturing, automobile, BFSI, and others. Of these, the retail segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the BYOD and enterprise mobility industry covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, North America will dominate the market over the forecast period. The preference of employees to work on tablets and smartphones for business purposes, coupled with the booming cloud-based application industry, is adding to the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market growth in the region.

The global BYOD and enterprise mobility market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of industry trends, coupled with high adoption of BYOD solutions for rising acceptance by companies for mobile handset device uses for professional purposes, is adding to the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market growth in the region.

The global BYOD and enterprise mobility market in Europe is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Better work culture and system, increasing adoption, technological advances, and the increasing awareness of the benefits of using this technology such as high integration possibilities and better cloud facilities are adding to the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market growth in the region.

The global BYOD and enterprise mobility market in the RoW is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Key contenders profiled in the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market report include HCL Technologies (India), Accenture (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Capgemini (Germany), Honeywell International (US), AT&T (US), Tech Mahindra Limited (India), SAP SE (Germany), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), IBM Corporation (US), Infosys Limited (India), Blackberry Limited (Canada), Cisco Systems, Inc (US), and Microsoft Corporation (US).

