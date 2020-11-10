e-SIM Market Owing to Reasonable Cost

Embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) is an embedded chip inside your smartphone which can be rewritten during porting to a different mobile network service provider. eSIMs are currently used as the second SIM in dual SIM handset. The global eSIM market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) covers estimations and projections for the period of 2019 to 2024 (forecast period) while considering drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends. The COVID-19 outbreak and its implications have been explored and outlined in high detail.

Market Scope

The global eSIM market is expected to expand at 28.0% CAGR during the forecast period to reach a size of USD 913.9 million in 2024.

The market is driven by the expansion of internet of things (IoT), large number of smartphone users, and limitations of physical SIM cards. Developments of smart vehicles, robots, and industrial machines which can operate eSIMs are evidence of its vast potential. The standard set by eSIMs for relaying data in a machine-to-machine (M2M) ecosystem can fuel the market demand over the forecast period.

Rollout of next-generation communication networking technologies, shift of bandwidth as per network, and large number of M2M systems can drive market growth. The large shelf life of eSIMs and applications in smart devices can bolster the demand of the global eSIM market. Collaboration between eSIM manufacturers and smartphone manufacturers mark a new consumer buying pattern for consumer electronic devices. Availability of eSIMs for corporate customers in South Africa due to their frequency in business travel and their success can lead to its offering to civilians in the coming years.

Segmentation

The global eSIM market has been segmented on the basis of end user.

Based on end user, the eSIM market has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and retail. The consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. This can be attributed to procurement of laptops, tablets, smartphones, and wearables. On the other hand, the manufacturing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global eSIM market has been segmented into Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

North America dominated the region in terms of market share in the eSIM market. The market growth is attributed to the presence of many eSIM network service providers that offer network support to eSIM devices. The leading players in the region include Virgin Mobile, Deutsche Telekom AG, Verizon Wireless and AT&T.

Europe was the second-largest market in the eSIM market in 2018. According to the MRFR analysis, Germany is expected to gain the lead in the region followed by the UK, Spain, and the rest of Europe. Some of the factors responsible for the market growth include the presence of a large number of platform vendors who provide the underlying hardware for eSIM integration, presence of 5G network, and relief provided to tourists due to access to various carriers.

APAC may gain a large share of the global eSIM market by 2024 owing to the growing smartphone subscriber base. Japan, China, India, and Indonesia are deemed to be lucrative for the market owing to the influx of various tourists and introduction of policies by their respective governments. Recently, the Japanese government has proposed a new policy for switching between carriers without changing phone numbers. Surge in number of IoT connections and adoption of consumer electronic devices can favor the regional market growth.

Competitive Outlook

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, NTT Docomo, Inc., Sierra Wireless, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Singtel, Deutsche Telekom AG, Gemalto NV, and Telefonica S.A. are key players of the global eSIM market. The drive towards open market devices by carriers and phone manufacturers seems to be the primary strategy of players in the market. Recently, Orange and OPPO have decided to partner for driving the demand of eSIMs in IoT devices and smartphones.

