Unified Endpoint Management Market Grow Pricing, Features, Reviews & Comparison of Alternatives

Market Overview

According to the Market Research Future report, the Global Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) market 2020 is anticipated to considerably rise through the forecast period and secure a sizeable market value of USD 9.67 billion by 2023, at a healthy 37.48% CAGR in the forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints

One of the main factors driving UEM market growth is the need for single unified endpoint management (UEM) program to serve both conventional and non-traditional endpoints. In addition, the need for data security in industries as well as the increasing possession of cell phones among the working population are two of the primary reasons that drive this industry’s growth. The prevalence of cloud-based technology and the rising e-commerce & e-banking phenomenon in the industry are important factors that help business growth. In addition, to create lucrative growth prospects for UEM vendors, the introduction of next-gen technologies, including IoT platforms and smart wearables, into almost any vertical is expected in the assessment period.

At the other hand, high costs associated with the deployment of UEM and lack of awareness about the advantages of the same would hinder market growth for unified endpoint management (UEM) in companies.

Segmental overview

The unified endpoint management market is analyzed based on type, region size of the organization, and vertical.

The UEM market is categorized in solutions and services, based on the type. Between these, the Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) market segment of Services is expected to register the highest cagr over the review period, than the Solutions segment.

Based on the organization size, the UEM market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

Based on the vertical, the UEM market is segmented into BFSI, retail, government & defence, healthcare, telecommunication & IT, manufacturing, logistics & transportation, automotive and others. BFSI companies incorporate technology such as mobile banking and allow customers to get better services through smartphones.

Regional Analysis

The global unified endpoint management (UEM) industry regional analysis has been performed in four main regions, including North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Due to the widespread existence of IoT, it is expected that North America will lead the unified endpoint management market and will bring your own (BYOD) solutions to that region. Hence, growth in demand in North America is expected to be affected by the need to protect data that is stored in the cloud and shared through networks. Europe is best suited to North America, as different business verticals like BFSI adopt the BYOD model in order to decrease their operating costs, thus contributing towards the region’s growth. European businesses are proactively implementing consolidated endpoint management strategies to achieve comparative edge and differentiate themselves from their rivals which is another key force in the unified endpoint management sector. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region, as the convergence concept is spread through many vertical lines. Moreover, the concept of mobility is gradually being implemented across various organizations in the region, consequently boosting the market growth.

Competitive Study

The foremost market players operating in the global unified endpoint management (UEM) market as recognized by MRFR are VMware, Inc. (US), CA Technologies (US), Sophos Ltd. (UK), Ivanti (US), SOTI Inc. (Canada), MobileIron (US), Citrix Systems, Inc. (the US), BlackBerry Limited (Canada), and Jamf (US) and others.

