Vaccine Conjugate Market Size by Top Companies Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2023

Conjugate Vaccine Market Highlights:

Conjugate vaccines are vaccines for infectious diseases. There are special polysaccharide coatings on some bacteria and viruses that help them to escape the immune system. An immature immune system can recognize these bacteria with the help of the conjugate vaccines, as these vaccines link the special polysaccharide coatings to an organism by producing immunity and response.

The global conjugates vaccine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

In 2010, 87% of the population of high-income countries had pneumococcal conjugate vaccines in their immunization schedules, whereas only 2% had pneumococcal conjugate vaccines in their immunization schedules among the total population of low-income countries.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis

Globally, Conjugate vaccines market consists of four regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

America is the largest market in the world due to the major initiatives taken by the government for vaccination against numerous diseases as well as excellent management of public awareness programs. Europe is the second largest market for conjugate vaccines which is expected to grow at an overwhelming CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to increasing research and development activities by pharmaceutical companies and research institutes.

In Europe availability of funds for research and development activities and growing emphasis on research for prevention measures of diseases is increasing.

Asia Pacific is the emerging market and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period. India and China are leading countries in this region. Increasing population in developing economies is also driving growth of the market. Governments in developing countries of Asia-Pacific have undertaken various vaccinations programs. National Health Mission in India provide vaccination against meningitis, influenza.

The market shows steady growth in Middle East & Africa due to the demand of vaccine conjugates which is less than other regions across the globe.

Competitive Analysis by Major Key Players

GlaxoSmithKline plc. Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S), Fablife. (India), SutroVax Inc.(U.S), Sanofi Pasteur SA.(France), Pfizer (U.S), Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (China), IDT Biologics GmbH, GreenSignal Bio Pharma Limited (India), Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited (India), Bavarian Nordic(U.S) and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Conjugate vaccines Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Intended Audience

Research and development (R&D) companies

Government and independent research laboratories

Government and independent regulatory authorities

Academic medical institutes and universities

Pharmaceutical industries

Major factors driving growth of this market include increasing use of conjugate vaccines for adults, rising number of regulatory approvals for conjugate vaccines, rising prevalence of diseases, and technological advancements. However, low accessibility to vaccines in remote areas and complex production procedure of conjugate vaccine are expected to restrain the growth of this market. Emerging economies such as India and China present an array of opportunities for this market.

The examples of conjugate vaccines are meningococcal vaccine to prevent meningitis, haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) vaccine, and pneumococcal vaccine. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, high mortality and morbidity are caused due to vaccine-preventable diseases.

The market is expected to show large opportunities in the coming future with the advancement of technology in developing countries and new products with increased accuracy. The effectiveness of vaccine conjugates and need more advanced research, which may hinder the growth of the market during the forecasted period.

