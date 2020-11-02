The Skin Cancer Market World Leading Key Players Revenue, Share, Analysis And Estimation Till 2023

Market Scenario

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, which arise due to uncontrolled growth of abnormal skin cells. It occurs when skin cells are damaged by unrepaired DNA or genetic defects that lead the uncontrolled growth of cells in the skin. Over 100 types of cancer are found across the globe but skin cancer is the most common form of cancer, which accounts for at least 30% of total cancer cases. The prevalence of skin cancer is increasing owing to depleting ozone level and increasing solar UV radiation entering the Earth’s surface. According to the WHO, it is estimated that a 10% decrease in the ozone level is likely to result in an additional 300,000 non-melanoma and 4,500 melanoma skin cancer cases.

There are three major types of cancer: basal cell skin cancer (BCC), squamous-cell skin cancer (SCC) and melanoma. The basal cell skin cancer is the most common type of cancer. The major cause of the skin cancer is overexposure to harmful radiation and HPV infections, which increases the risk of skin cancer. The major driving factor for the growth of the market is increasing the prevalence of skin cancer. Furthermore, extensive R&D pipelines and increasing usage of combination therapies have fueled the growth of the market. On another hand, stringent regulatory guidelines, side effects associated with the treatment and long approval time for the drugs may hamper the growth of the market over the review period.

Asia Pacific skin cancer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecasted period.

Segmentations

The Asia Pacific skin cancer market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, and end users.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into basal cell carcinoma, squamous-cell carcinoma, and melanoma.

On the basis of the treatment, it is segmented into non-invasive, chemotherapy, surgical, and other. Furthermore, non-invasive treatments are segmented into laser therapy, radiotherapy, photodynamic therapy, cryotherapy, and others. The chemotherapy is further segmented into systemic and targeted. The surgical treatment is segmented into photodynamic therapy, cryosurgery, Mohs micrographic surgery, and others.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospital and clinics, diagnostic centers, cancer research institute, and other.

Regional Analysis

On the regional basis, Asia Pacific market is segmented into Japan, India, China, the Republic of Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing skin cancer market. Japan, Australia, and China are the major contributor to the market growth. The incidence of skin cancer per 100,000 population is 20-25 cases in Japan, 11-12 cases in China. About 80% of the cases are basal cell carcinoma (BCC), 16% squamous cell carcinoma, and 4% are melanoma.

Continuously increasing the prevalence of skin cancer in Japan is driving the growth of this region. Furthermore, increasing government support for research and continuous development in technology is an important driving factor for the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

