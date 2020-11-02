Global Plant Phenotyping Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Plant Phenotyping Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Plant Phenotyping Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Plant phenotyping is a rapidly emerging research area concerned with quantitative measurement of the structural and functional properties of plants.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plant Phenotyping Equipment Market
The global Plant Phenotyping Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 127.6 million by 2026, from US$ 119.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0%% during 2021-2026.
Global Plant Phenotyping Equipment Scope and Segment
Plant Phenotyping Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plant Phenotyping Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Lemnatec
WPS B.V.
Saga Robotics
Delta-T Devices Ltd.
Phenomix
Phenospex
Keygene
Photon Systems Instruments
WIWAM
BASF
Heinz Walz
Plant Phenotyping Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Image Analysis Systems
Canopy Analysis Systems
Multispectral Scientific Cameras
Fluorometers
Others
Plant Phenotyping Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Plant Research
Breeding
Product Development
Quality Assessment
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Plant Phenotyping Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Plant Phenotyping Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Plant Phenotyping Equipment Market Share Analysis
