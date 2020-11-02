Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

BOP is a high pressure mechanical safety valve system at the top of a well head, which prevents uncontrolled fluid flow in the well bore. This device is essential in the oil and gas industry as it monitors and controls pressure while drilling and is the last line of defense to prevent any subsea leakages or surface explosions. A BOP stack consists of two types of BOPs, annular BOP and ram BOP. An annular BOP is placed at the very top of the stack and then two, three, or four ram BOPs are placed below the annular BOP. BOP stack contains the wellbore fluids either in the annular space amid casing and tubing or in an exposed hole during drilling, completion, and testing operations.

Rising subsea drilling activities and the necessity for effective oil and gas production propel the demand for blowout preventers systems. Growing demand for hydrocarbons accelerates the drilling activities, which in turn leads to the increasing demand for blowout preventers and drilling equipment. In order to optimize the extra expenditures and costs, efficient production of oil and gas is utmost important at the onshore and offshore fields. Growing number of safety regulations and attention towards the efficiency of the end-products play a vital role in the growth of the blowout preventers. The aforementioned reasons are expected to boost the demand for blowout preventers and thus in turn pushing the growth of the global blowout preventers market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market

The global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Scope and Segment

Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cameron

Rongsheng Machinery Manufacture

Proserv

Tenaris

Uztel

Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Breakdown Data by Type

Annular Blowout Preventer

Ram Blowout Preventer

Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Breakdown Data by Application

Oil Industry

Gas Industry

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Share Analysis

