Global Hand Dryer Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Hand Dryer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hand Dryer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Hand dryer is an electric machine usually found in public bathroom. They may either operate with the push of a button or automatically using a sensor. Hand washing is an important part of hygiene, and so an effective method of drying the hands is necessary.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hand Dryer Market
The global Hand Dryer market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Hand Dryer Scope and Segment
Hand Dryer market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hand Dryer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
American Dryer
Dyson
Electrostar
Euronics Industries
Excel Dryer
Jaquar Group
Mitsubishi Electric
Panasonic
Saniflow Hand Dryer
Bobrick Washroom Equipment
SPL
Taishan Jieda Electrical Industrial
Toto
World Dryer
Hand Dryer Breakdown Data by Type
Jet Air Dryers
Hot Air Dryers
Hand Dryer Breakdown Data by Application
Hotel
Restaurant
Hospital
Commercial Malls
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Hand Dryer market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Hand Dryer market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Hand Dryer Market Share Analysis
