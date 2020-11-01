Global Remote Weapon Station Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Remote Weapon Station market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Remote Weapon Station market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A remote weapon station, also known as a remote weapon system, (RWS) is a remotely operated weaponized system often equipped with fire-control system for light and medium caliber weapons which can be installed on ground combat vehicle or sea and air-based combat platforms. Such equipment is used on modern military vehicles, as it allows a gunner to remain in the relative protection of the vehicle. It may also be retrofitted onto existing vehicles, for example, the CROWS system is being fitted to American Humvees and the Thales SWARM for Bushmaster IMVs of the Royal Netherlands Army.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Remote Weapon Station Market

The global Remote Weapon Station market size is projected to reach US$ 7944.6 million by 2026, from US$ 7434.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4%% during 2021-2026.

Global Remote Weapon Station Scope and Segment

Remote Weapon Station market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Remote Weapon Station market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kongsberg Gruppen

Raytheon

Elbit Systems

Leonardo-Società Per Azioni

Saab

Electro Optic Systems

BAE Systems

Rheinmetall

Aselsan

Fn Herstal

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Moog

ST Engineering

Norinco

IMI Systems

General Dynamics

Remote Weapon Station Breakdown Data by Type

Land

Naval

Airborne

Remote Weapon Station Breakdown Data by Application

Military

Homeland Security

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Remote Weapon Station market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Remote Weapon Station market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Remote Weapon Station Market Share Analysis

