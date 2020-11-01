Global Gas Insulated Substation Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Gas Insulated Substation market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Gas Insulated Substation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Gas insulated substation uses a superior dielectric gas, SF6, at moderate pressure for phase-tophase and phase-to-ground insulation.Gas insulated substation has received great interest in the recent years. One of the advantages of GIS over conventional substations are their compactness, which makes them a favorite for service in urban residential areas.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Gas Insulated Substation Market
The global Gas Insulated Substation market size is projected to reach US$ 17220 million by 2026, from US$ 16160 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1%% during 2021-2026.
Global Gas Insulated Substation Scope and Segment
Gas Insulated Substation market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gas Insulated Substation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Toshiba
Siemens
Mitsubishi Electric
General Electric Company
Eaton Corporation
ABB
Schneider Electric
Fuji Electric
Hitachi
Crompton Greaves
Larsen & Toubro
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Nissin Electric
Meidensha Group
Hyosung
Gas Insulated Substation Breakdown Data by Type
Distribution Voltage
Sub Transmission Voltage
High Voltage
Extra High Voltage
Ultra-High Voltage
Gas Insulated Substation Breakdown Data by Application
Power Utility
Infrastructure and Transportation
Industries & OEMs
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Gas Insulated Substation market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Gas Insulated Substation market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Gas Insulated Substation Market Share Analysis
