Location Analytics Market Industry Growth with Key Manufacturers Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) Announces the Publication of its Half Cooked Research Report – Location Analytics Market 2016-2022

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Location Analytics Market has been valued at USD 25 billion by 2022 growing with 19% of CAGR during forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Location analytics is used by the retail sector to know the historical spending habits from different geographical locations in order to increase their sales and productivity. It is also used by the government to detect as well as prevent disaster.

The usage of spatial data, increasing usage of various analytics tool and increasing need for customer satisfaction are the factors contributing to the growth of the overall markets. Whereas, issues relating to security is hampering the growth of the market.

Various manufacturers are investing to find solutions, for instance, Esri Maps for IBM Cognos deliver maps and geographic information to the environment.

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into component, software, deployment, end-users and region.

Component-

Software

Service

Deployment

On-premises

Hosted

Software

Geocoding

Reverse Geocoding

Thematic Mapping

Reporting

Data Integration

Spatial analysis

Others

End-users

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Others

Region-

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Out of these end-users, retail segment accounted for the largest market share majorly due to increasing number of internet users, increasing consumer preference for smartphone and high growth in the number of tech savvy consumers.

Out of these software, geocoding accounted for the largest market share majorly due to increasing number of educational institutes, hotels among others is helping location analytics to make proper decisions.

The key players in the global location analytics market include TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), ESRI (U.S.), Pitney Bowes (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Galigeo (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Alteryx, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) among others.

By Region, MRFR analysis shows that, North-America accounted for the largest market share because of the technological advancements, growing number of application developers and rapid digital transformation.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2016-2022. Countries such as China, Korea contributes largely to the overall growth of the market. The reason attributed are improved broadband infrastructure and usage of sensors.

