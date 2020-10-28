Global Laboratory Glassware Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Laboratory Glassware market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Laboratory Glassware market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Laboratory glassware refers to a variety of glass-made equipment used for scientific experiment and other work in science, especially in Chemical Laboratory, Bio-pharmaceutical Laboratory and Food Testing Laboratory. Laboratory glassware includes beakers, bottles, burettes, flasks, funnels, measuring cylinders, petri dishes, pipette and pipette tips, slides, stirring rods, test tubes, tubing, vials, etc. With good corrosion resistance property, glassware is widely applied in laboratory of many fields.

The industry’s leading manufacturers are DWK Life Sciences, Corning and Quark Enterprises, with revenues of 4.204 percent, 2.942 percent and 2.659 percent, respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Laboratory Glassware Market

In 2019, the global Laboratory Glassware market size was US$ 3146.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3277.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Laboratory Glassware Scope and Market Size

Laboratory Glassware market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laboratory Glassware market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Laboratory Glassware market is segmented into

Container

Measurer

Filter

Others

Segment by Application, the Laboratory Glassware market is segmented into

Chemical Laboratory

Bio-pharmaceutical Laboratory

Food Testing Laboratory

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Laboratory Glassware Market Share Analysis

Laboratory Glassware market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Laboratory Glassware product introduction, recent developments, Laboratory Glassware sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

DWK Life Sciences

Corning

Quark Enterprises

Bellco Glass

Wilmad-LabGlass（SP Industries）

Hamilton Laboratory Glass

Kavalierglass

BOROSIL

Hilgenberg

Glacier Glass Works

Eagle Laboratory Glass Company

Jencons Glass Industries

Sibata Scientific Technology

Promax

Glassco Group

Cosmo Laboratory Equipment

Hario

Pioneer Scientific Instrument

SCAM Lab Glass

Sichuan Shubo

Huaou Industry

North Glass

Tianbao Glass Instrument

Shanghai Heqi Glassware

Jianghai Instrument Fitting

Kahotest Citotest Labware Manufacturing

Haimen Shengbang Laboratory Equipment

Yadong Glassware

