Global Thick Film Heater Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Thick Film Heater market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Thick Film Heater market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Thick film heater is based on silk screening of conductive and resistive inks, which are deposited with different compositions and layers, depending on the electric specifications required, on materials such as PET and PVC.

Thick film technology makes the product very flexible, with limited dimensions, ensuring a high thermal uniformity as well as low energy consumption.

The leading manufactures mainly are Chromalox, Ferro Techniek, WATLOW, Noritake and NIBE. Chromalox s is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 14% in 2016.

In 2019, the global Thick Film Heater market size was US$ 98.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 131.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Thick Film Heater market is segmented into

Metal Thick Film Heater

Ceramic Thick Film Heater

Segment by Application, the Thick Film Heater market is segmented into

Appliances

Medical Equipment

Industrial

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

Chromalox

Ferro Techniek

WATLOW

Noritake

NIBE

Midas

Tempco

Thermo Heating

Sedes Group

Datec Coating

