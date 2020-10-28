Global Strainer Filter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Strainer Filter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Strainer Filter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Strainer Filter is devices used for separating solid from liquids and catching dirt and debris. Filters remove particulates that are smaller than 40 microns (often abbreviated 40μm), strainers remove particulates that are larger than 40 microns. In this report, we statistic strainers only.
The Strainer Filter industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Strainer Filter Market
In 2019, the global Strainer Filter market size was US$ 4003.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4834 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Strainer Filter Scope and Market Size
Strainer Filter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Strainer Filter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Strainer Filter market is segmented into
Standard Cast Pipeline Strainers
Automatic Backwashing Strainers
Mechanically Cleaned Strainers
Other
Segment by Application, the Strainer Filter market is segmented into
Chemical
Food& Beverage
Oil and Petrochemical
Pharmaceutical
Power
Pulp & Paper
Wastewater
Water
Other Industries
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Strainer Filter Market Share Analysis
Strainer Filter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Strainer Filter product introduction, recent developments, Strainer Filter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Eaton Filtration
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Krone Filtertechnik
Filter Specialists
Watts Water Technologies
Armstrong International
Ludemann
Apollo valves
Fluidtrol
Pelmar Engineering Ltd
CIRCOR Energy
Fil-Trek Corporation
Hayward Flow Control
Jamison Products
Hellan Strainer
Fluid Conditioning Products
Metrafelx
IDEX Corporation
Henry Technologies
Keckley Company
Legend valve
Newark Wire Cloth
Vee Bee Filtration
Weamco
