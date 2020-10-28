Global Tractor Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Tractor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Tractor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A tractor is an engineering vehicle specifically designed to deliver a high tractive effort (or torque) at slow speeds, for the purposes of hauling a trailer or machinery used in agriculture or construction.
The leading players in this market are Deere, New Holland, AGCO, Kubota, Claas, Same Deutz-Fahr, Kuhn and etc.
In 2019, the global Tractor market size was US$ 34550 million and it is expected to reach US$ 37410 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.
Tractor market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tractor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Gearbox, the Tractor market is segmented into
Engaging Sleeve
Synchronizer Shifting
Power Shifting
Segment by Application, the Tractor market is segmented into
Farming
Transport
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Tractor Market Share Analysis
Tractor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Tractor product introduction, recent developments, Tractor sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
John Deere
CNH
Same Deutz-Fahr
Fendt
Kubota
Class
Mahindra
MTZ（Minsk）
Escorts
ITMCO
YTO Group Corporation
Lovol Heavy Industry
Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group
Taian Taishan Guotai Tractor Manufacturing Co., Ltd
Weifang Huaxia Tractor Manufacturing
Changzhou Changfa
