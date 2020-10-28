Global Noise Measuring Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Noise Measuring Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Noise Measuring Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Noise Measuring Equipment is the equipment to measure noise. Measuring noise levels and workers’ noise exposures is the most important part of a workplace hearing conservation and noise control program. It helps identify work locations where there are noise problems, employees who may be affected, and where additional noise measurements need to be made.

First, as for the global Noise Measuring Equipment industry, the industry structure is relatively stable. The most of market share in revenue is grasped by the top four manufacturers, Brüel & Kjær, Cirrus, 3M and Norsonic, which closes to 46.66 per cent totally. The Denmark giant Brüel & Kjær, which has 19.16% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Noise Measuring Equipment industry. The manufacturers following Brüel & Kjær are 3M and Cirrus, which respectively has 12.07% and 8.47% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Noise Measuring Equipment Market

In 2019, the global Noise Measuring Equipment market size was US$ 146.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 189.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Noise Measuring Equipment Scope and Market Size

Noise Measuring Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Noise Measuring Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Noise Measuring Equipment market is segmented into

Ordinary Sound Level Meter

Precision Sound Level Meter

Segment by Application, the Noise Measuring Equipment market is segmented into

Factories and Enterprises

Environmental and Protection

Transportation Industry

Scientific Research Field

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Noise Measuring Equipment Market Share Analysis

Noise Measuring Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Noise Measuring Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Noise Measuring Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Brüel & Kjær

Cirrus

3M

Norsonic

RION

SVANTEK

Casella

Larson Davis

