Global Irrigation Controllers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

This report studies the Irrigation Controllers market. An irrigation controller is a device to operate automatic irrigation systems such as lawn sprinklers and drip irrigation systems. Most controllers have a means of setting the frequency of irrigation, the start time, and the duration of watering. Some controllers have additional features such as multiple programs to allow different watering frequencies for different types of plants, rain delay settings, input terminals for sensors such as rain and freeze sensors, soil moisture sensors, weather data, remote operation, etc.

The Toro Company is the world leading manufacturer in global Irrigation Controllers market with the revenue market share of 6.62%.There are some new players such as Skydrop，Weathermatic and Rachio only focus on Smart Controllers.

In 2019, the global Irrigation Controllers market size was US$ 1437.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2414.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026.

Irrigation Controllers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Irrigation Controllers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Irrigation Controllers market is segmented into

Smart Controllers

Tap Timers

Basic Controllers

Segment by Application, the Irrigation Controllers market is segmented into

Farms

Orchard

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

Turfs & Landscapes

Golf

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Irrigation Controllers Market Share Analysis

Irrigation Controllers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Irrigation Controllers product introduction, recent developments, Irrigation Controllers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Hydropoint Data Systems

The Scotts Company

Calsense

Galcon

Rachio Inc.

Weathermatic.

Gilmour

Orbit

Skydrop

Raindrip

Gardena

