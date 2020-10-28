Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Aerospace Fasteners market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Aerospace Fasteners market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A fastener is a hardware device that mechanically joins or affixes two or more objects together. In general, fasteners are used to create non-permanent joints; that is, joints that can be removed or dismantled without damaging the joining components. Welding is an example of creating permanent joints.

Fasteners can also be used to close a container such as a bag, a box, or an envelope; or they may involve keeping together the sides of an opening of flexible material, attaching a lid to a container, etc. There are also special-purpose closing devices, e.g. a bread clip.

Some types of woodworking joints make use of separate internal reinforcements, such as dowels or biscuits, which in a sense can be considered fasteners within the scope of the joint system, although on their own they are not general purpose fasteners.

The aerospace fasteners report focus on the fasteners market in the aerospace industry.

In the last several years, Global market of Aerospace Fasteners developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 7%. In 2016, Global revenue of Aerospace Fasteners is nearly 5 B USD; the actual production is about 590 K MT.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aerospace Fasteners Market

In 2019, the global Aerospace Fasteners market size was US$ 5993.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 8992.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Aerospace Fasteners Scope and Market Size

Aerospace Fasteners market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aerospace Fasteners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Aerospace Fasteners market is segmented into

Threaded Fasteners

Non-Threaded Fasteners

Segment by Application, the Aerospace Fasteners market is segmented into

Civil

Military

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Aerospace Fasteners Market Share Analysis

Aerospace Fasteners market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Aerospace Fasteners product introduction, recent developments, Aerospace Fasteners sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

PCC

Alcoa

LISI Aerospace

NAFCO

Trimas

MS Aerospace

…

