Global Digestion Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Global Digestion Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Digestion Equipment is sample preparation equipment for analytical laboratories. This report mainly covers Microwave Digestion, Hotblock Digestion and other types.

North America occupied 24.47% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively account for around 23.20% and 22.40% of the global total industry. Other regions have a smaller amount of sales. The global leading player in this market is CEM Corporation, whose revenue is $ 21.77 million in 2016, accounts for 17.89% of total revenue market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Digestion Equipment Market

In 2019, the global Digestion Equipment market size was US$ 139.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 184 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Digestion Equipment Scope and Market Size

Digestion Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digestion Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Digestion Equipment market is segmented into

Microwave Digestion

Hotblock Digestion

Others

Segment by Application, the Digestion Equipment market is segmented into

Metal

Mining Laboratory Application

Environmental Application

Food Application

Agriculture Application

Pharmaceutical Application

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Digestion Equipment Market Share Analysis

Digestion Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Digestion Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Digestion Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

CEM Corporation

Milestone

Anton Paar

Analytik Jena

HORIBA

PerkinElmer

Berghof

SCP SCIENCE

SEAL Analytical

Aurora

Sineo Microwave

Shanghai PreeKem

Shanghai Xtrust

Beijing Xianghu

