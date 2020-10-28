Global Industrial Shredder Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Industrial Shredder market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Shredder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An industrial shredder is a machine used for reducing the size of all kinds of material. Industrial shredders come in many different design variations and many sizes. Some examples of materials that are commonly shredded are: tires, metals, car wrecks, wood, plastics, and garbage. There is no common use of an industrial shredder as they can shred paper as well as wood, plastic, metal including a whole car depending on the size and design of the industrial shredder. The industrial shredder is commonly used to process materials into different sizes for separation or to reduce the recycling cost of transport but a primary use is the upgrading of the material by shredding metals, plastics, aluminium, metal and cars and as well as waste materials such as municipal solid waste or nuclear waste, medical waste, hazardous waste including common garbage.
China is the largest consumption region of industrial shredder, with a consumption market share nearly 29% in 2016. Europe is the second largest consumption region of industrial shredder, enjoying consumption value market share nearly 22% in 2016.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Shredder Market
In 2019, the global Industrial Shredder market size was US$ 830.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 935.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Industrial Shredder Scope and Market Size
Industrial Shredder market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Shredder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Industrial Shredder market is segmented into
Single Shaft Industrial Shredder
Two Shaft Industrial Shredder
Four Shaft Industrial Shredder
The classification of industrial shredder includes single shaft industrial shredder, two shaft industrial shredder and four shaft industrial shredder, and the proportion of single shaft industrial shredder in 2016 is about 49%.
Segment by Application, the Industrial Shredder market is segmented into
Waste Electronic and Electronic Equipment Recycling (WEEE)
Municipal Solid Waste Recycling (MSW)
Paper – Reject Recycling
Wood Waste Recycling
RDF Recycling
Others (Plastic Metal)
The others (plastic metal) holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 24% of the market share.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Industrial Shredder Market Share Analysis
Industrial Shredder market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Shredder product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Shredder sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
China Shredder
Weima
Lindner-Recyclingtech
SSI Shredding Systems
Untha
Vecoplan
Genox
Erdwich
Granutech-Saturn Systems
Forrec srl
ZERMA
Allegheny
Cresswood
AVIS Industrial
Shred-Tech
I.S.V.E
William
Jordan Reduction Solutions
Brentwood
WAGNER
Franklin Miller
BCA
Harden Industries
