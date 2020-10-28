Global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Loss-in-Weight Feeders generate a controlled, absolutely constant mass flow, as required in mixing processes or extruder infeed.
Loss-in-weight feeders can be used for both small to medium feeding ranges. They work with extreme precision under optimum ambient conditions. They are very flexible and can handle bulk solids, liquids and even poorly flowing products. They are used in many continuous processes such as feeding extruders requiring a high level of short-term feeding consistency. They are also used in the food industry and in laboratories by means of appropriate storage containers and adapted feeding devices. The design varies from compact constructions to modular concepts depending on usage.
First, as for the Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) industry, the top 10 manufacturers occupied 26.61% of production market share in 2017. The top five manufacturers are Hapman, Novatec, Acrison, FLSmidth and Coperion K-Tron which are close to 31.58% market share in 2017. The Hapman, which has 6.55% market share in 2017, is the leader in the Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) industry. The manufacturers following Hapman are Novatec and Acrison, which respectively has 5.11% and 4.95% market share in 2017.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Market
In 2019, the global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market size was US$ 420.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 547.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Scope and Market Size
Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market is segmented into
Single Screw Gravimetric Feeder
Twin Screw Gravimetric Feeder
Others
Segment by Application, the Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market is segmented into
Food & Beverages
Mining & Metallurgy
Pharmaceutical
Construction
Plastics
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Market Share Analysis
Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) product introduction, recent developments, Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Hapman
Novatec
Acrison
FLSmidth
Coperion K-Tron
HAF Equipment
Schenck Process
GIMAT
Gericke
Motan-colortronic
Plastore
GEA
Brabender
Sonner
TBMA
Kubota
Tecnetics Industries
MERRICK Industries
