Global Formwork Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Formwork market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Formwork market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Formwork market. Formwork is a structure, usually temporary, used to contain poured concrete and to mold it to the required dimensions and support until it is able to support itself. It consists primarily of the face contact material and the bearers that directly support the face contact material.
The leading manufactures mainly are PERI, Doka, BEIS, ULMA and Alsina. PERI is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 13% in 2016. The next is Doka and BEIS.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Formwork Market
In 2019, the global Formwork market size was US$ 4832.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5407.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Formwork Scope and Market Size
Formwork market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Formwork market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Formwork market is segmented into
Timber Formwork
Steel Formwork
Aluminum Formwork
Other
Segment by Application, the Formwork market is segmented into
Buildings
Transportation
Industrial Facilities
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Formwork Market Share Analysis
Formwork market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Formwork product introduction, recent developments, Formwork sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
PERI
Doka
BEIS
ULMA
Alsina
Acrow
Acrowmisr
PASCHAL
NOE
RMD Kwikform
Intek
Hankon
Zulin
Condor
Waco International
Taihang
GCS
MFE
Pilosio
Mesa Impala
MEVA
Faresin
Urtim
Lahyer
Alpi SEA
Wall-Ties & Forms
Holdings
Xingang Group
Outinord
Jinsenyuan
