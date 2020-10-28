Global Formwork Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Formwork market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Formwork market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Formwork market. Formwork is a structure, usually temporary, used to contain poured concrete and to mold it to the required dimensions and support until it is able to support itself. It consists primarily of the face contact material and the bearers that directly support the face contact material.

The leading manufactures mainly are PERI, Doka, BEIS, ULMA and Alsina. PERI is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 13% in 2016. The next is Doka and BEIS.

In 2019, the global Formwork market size was US$ 4832.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5407.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2026.

Formwork market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Formwork market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Formwork market is segmented into

Timber Formwork

Steel Formwork

Aluminum Formwork

Other

Segment by Application, the Formwork market is segmented into

Buildings

Transportation

Industrial Facilities

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Formwork market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Formwork product introduction, recent developments, Formwork sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

PERI

Doka

BEIS

ULMA

Alsina

Acrow

Acrowmisr

PASCHAL

NOE

RMD Kwikform

Intek

Hankon

Zulin

Condor

Waco International

Taihang

GCS

MFE

Pilosio

Mesa Impala

MEVA

Faresin

Urtim

Lahyer

Alpi SEA

Wall-Ties & Forms

Holdings

Xingang Group

Outinord

Jinsenyuan

