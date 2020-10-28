Global Industrial Wireless Devices Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Industrial Wireless Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Wireless Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Industrial process automation technology is one of the key technologies with the most rapid development, the most extensive application and the most obvious benefit. While, industrial wireless network technology is one of the hot spots in the field of industrial automation. Internationally, the industrial wireless network communication standards which have aroused widespread concern in the world mainly include Wireless HART, ISA100.11a and WIA-PA. This report counts industrial wireless product (hardware & software) and service for factory automation.
In this study, the market for Industrial Wireless Devices consumption divided into five geographic regions: In North America, total Industrial Wireless Devices accounted for 30.96 %. In the Europe, total Industrial Wireless Devices accounted for 38.36 %. The market in Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Devices accounted for 26.22 %, in Japan 4.28%, in South America 2.56 % and in Middle East and Africa 2.13 %.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Wireless Devices Market
In 2019, the global Industrial Wireless Devices market size was US$ 11230 million and it is expected to reach US$ 28720 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 14.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Industrial Wireless Devices Scope and Market Size
Industrial Wireless Devices market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Wireless Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Industrial Wireless Devices market is segmented into
Product (Hardware & Software)
Service
Segment by Application, the Industrial Wireless Devices market is segmented into
Chemical
Oil & Gas
Pulp & Paper
Electric Power
Water & Wastewater
Metallurgy & Mining
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical & Biotech
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Industrial Wireless Devices Market Share Analysis
Industrial Wireless Devices market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Wireless Devices product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Wireless Devices sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Emerson
Honeywell International
Siemens
ABB
GE
Eaton
Cisco
Yokogawa Electric
Rockwell Automation
Advantech
Arris
