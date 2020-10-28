Global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
There are multiple types of backflow preventers, the three most common being the pressure vacuum breaker (PVB), the reduced pressure zone (RPZ), and the double check assembly (DCA).
This report studies the Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market, a reduced pressure zone device (RPZD, RPZ, or RPZ valve) is a type of backflow prevention device commonly used to protect water supplies from contamination.
The reduced pressure zone backflow preventer industry has got a steady positive development in the past five years. From 2012-2017 the average growth rate of global production of reduced pressure zone backflow preventer is 4.18 %. In 2012, the global production of reduced pressure zone backflow preventer product is 245.6 k units, while in 2016, the total production is 376.3 k units.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market
In 2019, the global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market size was US$ 91 million and it is expected to reach US$ 120.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Scope and Market Size
Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market is segmented into
Stainless Steel
Ductile Iron
Bronze
Segment by Application, the Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market is segmented into
Chemical Plant
Water Stations
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market Share Analysis
Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer product introduction, recent developments, Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
WATTS
APOLLO
ZURN
Emerson
Caleffi
Reliance
A.R.I. Flow Control
Tianjin Guowei
Hebei Tongli
Shanghai Jinyi
