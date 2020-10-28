Global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

There are multiple types of backflow preventers, the three most common being the pressure vacuum breaker (PVB), the reduced pressure zone (RPZ), and the double check assembly (DCA).

This report studies the Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market, a reduced pressure zone device (RPZD, RPZ, or RPZ valve) is a type of backflow prevention device commonly used to protect water supplies from contamination.

The reduced pressure zone backflow preventer industry has got a steady positive development in the past five years. From 2012-2017 the average growth rate of global production of reduced pressure zone backflow preventer is 4.18 %. In 2012, the global production of reduced pressure zone backflow preventer product is 245.6 k units, while in 2016, the total production is 376.3 k units.

In 2019, the global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market size was US$ 91 million and it is expected to reach US$ 120.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market is segmented into

Stainless Steel

Ductile Iron

Bronze

Segment by Application, the Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market is segmented into

Chemical Plant

Water Stations

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market Share Analysis

Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer product introduction, recent developments, Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

WATTS

APOLLO

ZURN

Emerson

Caleffi

Reliance

A.R.I. Flow Control

Tianjin Guowei

Hebei Tongli

Shanghai Jinyi

