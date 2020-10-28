Global Tower Crane Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Tower Crane market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Tower Crane market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A tower crane is a piece of equipment used to move or transport oversized objects. It is a stationary device, which means the base of the crane does move. A large, fixed tower supports a horizontal beam, or jib, which sits atop the tower to form an uneven letter “T.” A tower crane is often used in the construction industry to set steel beams and other large building components. It may also be used in the shipping or transportation industry to load and unload large freighters.

The major manufacturers in the industry are XCMG, Liebherr and Manitowoc, whose revenues will account for 12.50%, 13.38% and 10.93% respectively in 2019. In terms of regions, the consumption ratio in China is the highest, reaching 70.74 percent in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Tower Crane Market

In 2019, the global Tower Crane market size was US$ 1985.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2498 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Tower Crane Scope and Market Size

Tower Crane market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tower Crane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Tower Crane market is segmented into

Self-erecting Tower Cranes

Flat Top Tower Cranes

Hammerhead Tower Cranes

Luffing Jib Tower Cranes

The segment of hammerhead tower cranes hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 53.25% in 2019.

Segment by Application, the Tower Crane market is segmented into

Dam Building

Bridge Building

Shipyards

Power Plants

High Rise Buildings

The high rise building holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 47.87% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Tower Crane Market Share Analysis

Tower Crane market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Tower Crane product introduction, recent developments, Tower Crane sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

XCMG

Liebherr

Manitowoc

Zoomlion

SANY

Terex

DAHAN

Fushun Yongmao

Comansa

FAVCO

Zhejiang Construction Machinery

SCM

Fangyuan Group

Huaxia

Guangxi Construction

Saez

Wolffkran

HKTC

Jost

Jaso

Raimondi

FM Gru

Wilbert

