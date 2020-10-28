Global Tower Crane Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Tower Crane market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Tower Crane market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A tower crane is a piece of equipment used to move or transport oversized objects. It is a stationary device, which means the base of the crane does move. A large, fixed tower supports a horizontal beam, or jib, which sits atop the tower to form an uneven letter “T.” A tower crane is often used in the construction industry to set steel beams and other large building components. It may also be used in the shipping or transportation industry to load and unload large freighters.
The major manufacturers in the industry are XCMG, Liebherr and Manitowoc, whose revenues will account for 12.50%, 13.38% and 10.93% respectively in 2019. In terms of regions, the consumption ratio in China is the highest, reaching 70.74 percent in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Tower Crane Market
In 2019, the global Tower Crane market size was US$ 1985.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2498 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Tower Crane Scope and Market Size
Tower Crane market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tower Crane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Tower Crane market is segmented into
Self-erecting Tower Cranes
Flat Top Tower Cranes
Hammerhead Tower Cranes
Luffing Jib Tower Cranes
The segment of hammerhead tower cranes hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 53.25% in 2019.
Segment by Application, the Tower Crane market is segmented into
Dam Building
Bridge Building
Shipyards
Power Plants
High Rise Buildings
The high rise building holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 47.87% of the market share.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Tower Crane Market Share Analysis
Tower Crane market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Tower Crane product introduction, recent developments, Tower Crane sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
XCMG
Liebherr
Manitowoc
Zoomlion
SANY
Terex
DAHAN
Fushun Yongmao
Comansa
FAVCO
Zhejiang Construction Machinery
SCM
Fangyuan Group
Huaxia
Guangxi Construction
Saez
Wolffkran
HKTC
Jost
Jaso
Raimondi
FM Gru
Wilbert
