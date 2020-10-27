Clickstream Analytics Market Is Expected To Grow At USD ~$1.3 Billion By 2023, At ~11% Of CAGR Between 2017 And 2023

Market Synopsis:

Market Research Future (MRFR) has revealed in its latest report that the global clickstream analytics market is set to exhibit a steep rise in the revenue creation thriving at a robust CAGR of 11% CAGR. The market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 1.3 Bn towards the end of 2023. The accelerated adoption of the clickstream analytics technology is led by the need for providing customized product offerings to customers for gaining an edge in the market.

The growth of the e-commerce industry has intensified the need for tailoring the consumer preferences for providing a better experience to the customers. Additionally, the large-scale penetration of mobile phones has also influenced the demand for clickstream analytics solutions positively.

The embracement of clickstream analytics technology facilitates analyzation of the massive data about a customer’s web navigation. It helps in drawing insights into the market shifts and planning the next growth trajectory which is likely to favor the market growth and expansion over the next couple of years.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the global clickstream analytics market has been segmented into software, services, and, others.

By services, the clickstream analytics market is segmented into Managed services, Professional services Consulting services, Deployment and integration, and, Support and maintenance.

By application, the global clickstream analytics market has been segmented into Click path optimization, Website/application optimization, Basket analysis and personalization, Traffic analysis, and, Others.

By deployment, the clickstream analytics market is segmented into on premises and on demand.

By end-user, the global clickstream analytics market has been segmented into Government BFSI, Travel and hospitality, Telecommunications and IT, Retail and e-Commerce, Energy and utilities, Media and entertainment, Transportation and logistics, and, Others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global clickstream analytics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to gain control over the most significant share of the market towards the end of the forecast period. The factors responsible for favoring growth in the region are the early adoption of web analytics, technological advancements, etc. Europe is also expected to remain a highly lucrative market through the assessment period. Asia Pacific region resonates strong growth opportunities which are attributable to the massive adoption of clickstream technology in countries like China, Japan, and India. Rest of the World region is likely to exhibit sluggish growth owing to limited technological penetration in specific countries.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled by MRFR are AT Internet (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Adobe Systems (US), SAP SE (Germany), Google (US), Connexity (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Jumpshot (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Splunk (US), Verto Analytics (Finland), Webtrends Corporation (US), Talend (US), and Vlocity, Inc (US).

Industry Developments:

In August 2018, the Adobe Systems, an American multinational software company, has announced its plan of building a new high-rise office building in downtown San Jose. The plan includes a bridge for connecting the new tower with Adobe’s current headquarters.

