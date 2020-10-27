North-America Accounted For The Largest Market Share In The School and Campus Security Market

Recently, due to the incidents of students going to school and shooting random students and teachers, the questions about school safety were raised all over the United States of America (USA). To save their reputation, schools held meetings with various parents’ organizations and teachers’ organizations to highlight the security arrangements available with them. Many security agencies announced special security packages for school and campus security and this rise of this market started when they pitched their security products and services to the schools. The factors driving the growth of the school and campus security market, include growing security concerns and increasing crime rates.

Other factors leading to the growth of this market include activities to detect trouble within the premises, growing need for regular updates of attendance of students, increasing awareness of safety measures for students, increasing implementation of government regulations for security in the campuses, and increasing need for data management. Not only there is a need to protect students from violence, but there is also a need to ensure cyber security in school and the information collected by schools about students stored on digital databases. The access control solutions whose implementation can secure the premises and enhance the growth of the market include biometric and card based authentication systems and trackers. Privacy concerns arising due to these solutions can hamper the growth of the market.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global school and campus security market that surmises the massive boost for this market between 2017 and 2023, with 19.7% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate). Providing detailed analysis of the market structure, this report offers insights into factors affecting the market growth. Analyzing the current market size, this report evaluates the possible scenario regarding the market growth and future potential of the market. Providing the strategic profiling of competitors, this report analyzes their core competencies in order to draw a competitive landscape for the market. Lastly, the report tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, research and developments (R & D), and strategic alliances.

The global school and campus security market has been segmented into types, hardware, software, and lastly region. By types, this market has been segmented into access control, fire protection, and video surveillance. Schools and campuses have access control systems that perform authorization, authentication, identification, access approval, and accountability of entities via login credentials that include biometric scans, electronic keys, passwords, personal identification numbers (PINs), and physical keys. Nowadays, there are locking systems in which access granted when two keys are inserted into two different key slots at the same time. Fire protection system includes facilities for preventing fire-related disasters. This includes heat sensors and sprinkler systems. Video surveillance is defined as supervision of a premise via closed-circuit cameras, the feed from cameras being broadcast on a screen in the boardroom.

On the basis of hardware, the market has been segmented into camera, monitor, encoder, and recorder. Based on software, the market segmentation covers service management, video analytics, video management, and others. Software help the conversion of video from one format to another.

The regional segmentation of global school and campus security market has been segmented into regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Among all regional markets, North America holds the largest share of the global market. Due to increased adoption of new technological solutions, increasing demand for security concerns and increasing investment in infrastructure in North American schools and universities, USA and Canada are the biggest markets for school and campus security in North America, followed by remaining countries in North America. The market is growing due to increases in education security that is now a part of educational building construction expenditures. Regular security upgradation, development of innovative devices like internet protocol (IP) video surveillance camera and decreased product prices are enhancing the market.

In Europe, the technological advancement is not as rapid as it is in North America, but it is in motion. Hence, after North America, Europe is a significant market for school and campus security services and devices. Maximum market revenue in Europe comes from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK). During the forecast period, Asia Pacific market is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market. Technologically, Asia Pacific is yet to become as advanced as North America. Here most advanced countries are Japan and Singapore. In countries like China and India, security via devices is available only in elite schools. Due to criminal activities and increasing terrorist attacks, many educational institutions in India are giving importance to security via CCTV and electronic devices.

Key Players

The key players in global school and campus security market include A & T Network System. (India), Apollo Video Technology (USA), Axis Communications. (Sweden), Bosch Security Systems Inc. (USA), Cisco Systems Inc (USA), Genetec Inc. TM. (Canada), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.,Ltd (China), Honeywell Security Group (USA), Pelco Products Inc (USA), Plustek Inc (USA), and SEICO Security (USA).

Latest Industry News

Bay District School Board is reviewing all the security upgrades in the schools under its board. Rutherford High School and Tyndall Elementary School got security upgrades from renovations aimed to accommodate new security arrangements with a loan of US $ 5 mn. These security measures were taken in the wake Parkland school shooting. 31 JUL 2018

Apart from stationing cops, many East Tennessee schools are upgrading the technology and security systems in order to prevent unpleasant incidents of classroom shootings. 30 JUL 2018

