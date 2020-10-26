Global Transformer Bushings Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Transformer Bushings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Transformer Bushings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Transformer bushing is an indispensable part of electric power transmission equipment utilized to operate reliably and safely. It is an insulated device that facilitates the transfer of current carrying conductor through an earthed conducting obstacle. Transformer bushings are often attributed as a prominent cause of transformer failures. In order to avoid the failure and loss, manufacturers strive to develop reliable, cost-efficient and durable transformer bushings.
Rapid urbanization and significant growth in industrialization are the pre-eminent factors responsible to aid the growth of transformer bushings market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Transformer Bushings Market
In 2019, the global Transformer Bushings market size was US$ 391.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 523.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Transformer Bushings Scope and Market Size
Transformer Bushings market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transformer Bushings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Transformer Bushings market is segmented into
Solid Type
Resin Impregnated Paper
Oil Impregnated Paper
Segment by Application, the Transformer Bushings market is segmented into
Industry
Commercial
Residential
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Transformer Bushings Market Share Analysis
Transformer Bushings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Transformer Bushings product introduction, recent developments, Transformer Bushings sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Siemens
ABB
General Electric
Cedaspe
Hubbell
Nanjing Electric HV Bushing
Ankara Seramik A.S
Preis Group
MGC Moser-Glaser AG
ARTECHE Group
