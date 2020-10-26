Global Noise Monitoring Stations Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Noise Monitoring Stations market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Noise Monitoring Stations market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A noise monitoring station mainly consists of measurement instrumentation (sound level meter and weather proof microphone), computer and communication module (router or modem), an optional weather sensor, an uninterruptable power supply (UPS), sensors for vandalism protection, power loss and temperature, a weather proof cabinet and a tilting mast. Noise Monitoring Stations are monitoring stations used to measure noise at airports, construction sites or urban communities.
For industry structure analysis, the Noise Monitoring Stations industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for 51.76% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Noise Monitoring Stations industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Noise Monitoring Stations Market
In 2019, the global Noise Monitoring Stations market size was US$ 64 million and it is expected to reach US$ 74 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Noise Monitoring Stations Scope and Market Size
Noise Monitoring Stations market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Noise Monitoring Stations market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Noise Monitoring Stations market is segmented into
Portable Noise Monitoring System
Permanent Noise Monitoring System
Segment by Application, the Noise Monitoring Stations market is segmented into
Oil & Gas
Cities
Mining
Port
Construction
Airport
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Noise Monitoring Stations Market Share Analysis
Noise Monitoring Stations market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Noise Monitoring Stations product introduction, recent developments, Noise Monitoring Stations sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Bruel & Kjær
Acoem
SVANTEK
AVA Monitoring
Larson Davis (LD)
Sigicom
Norsoni
Casella
Nihon Onkyo Engineering
PCE Instruments
Topsonic Systemhaus
Cirrus Research
NTi Audio
Sonitus Systems
Sinus Messtechnik GmbH
