Global Loom Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Loom market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Loom market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Loom is machine or device which is used to produce woven fabric. It is the central point of whole process of cloth production.
Picanol was the greatest manufacturer in the loom industry ,with the reveune market share of 14%, followed by Itema Group, Van de Wiele, Dornier, RIFA, Tsudakoma, Toyota, Jingwei Textile Machinery, Haijia Machinery, Tianyi Red Flag, Huasense, Yiinchuen Machine, KINGTEX, Huayi Machinery, Smit, Tongda Group, SPR.Top 5 companies had a combined a market share of 41% of the global total. China was the world‘s biggest consumption and production area in 2018.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Loom Market
In 2019, the global Loom market size was US$ 3814.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5722.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Loom Scope and Market Size
Loom market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Loom market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Loom market is segmented into
Air Jet Loom
Water Jet Loom
Rapier and Projectile Loom
Water Jet Loom accounted for the largest market share of 47%, followed by the Rapier and Projectile Loom, and the Air Jet Loom
Segment by Application, the Loom market is segmented into
Natural Fibers Industry
Chemical Fiber Industry
Natural Fibers Industry took the majority of the market share of 66%, while the Chemical Fiber Industry took 34%
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Loom Market Share Analysis
Loom market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Loom product introduction, recent developments, Loom sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Picanol
Itema Group
Van de Wiele
Dornier
RIFA
Tsudakoma
Toyota
Jingwei Textile Machinery
Haijia Machinery
Tianyi Red Flag
Huasense
Yiinchuen Machine
KINGTEX
Huayi Machinery
Smit
Tongda Group
SPR
